KCJJ
IC Police: Intoxicated Mt. Pleasant man tried to break into car he thought was his own
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say tried to break into a car that he erroneously believed was his own. Officers were called to the parking lot of 402 South Gilbert Street just before 2:45 Saturday morning for a male trying to break into a vehicle. Investigators say they arrived to find 21-year-old Dalton Moyle of Mt. Pleasant kicking the driver’s side door of a car, leaving muddy footprints on the window and a dent in the door. Moyle allegedly began yelling at the officers, claiming the car was his. He reportedly continued the claims even after police ran the license plate and proved otherwise.
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shooting wife with crossbow
The Ottumwa Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly shot his wife with a crossbow early Wednesday morning.
ktvo.com
2 Kirksville boys charged in connection with deadly house fire
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Charges have now been filed against two Kirksville boys accused of starting a house fire that killed a woman. Belinda Garrett, 42, of Kirksville, died in the July 29, 2022, blaze at her home at the intersection of West Mary and Luther streets. Authorities say she...
Teen Accused Of Killing His High School Spanish Teachers Asks For Delay In Trial
(Fairfield, IA) — One of the two teenagers accused of killing their Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is asking the court for a delay in his trial. The attorney for Willard Miller has waived his right to be tried within a year of his arraignment. Miller and Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber last November. WHO/TV reports Miller’s trial was scheduled to begin November 1st. Prosecutors are not opposing the delay request.
KBUR
Murder trial for Fairfield man accused of killing girlfriend begins
Louisa County, IA- The trial for a Fairfield man accused of killing his girlfriend is now underway in Louisa County. TV Station KHQA reports that Derrick Maynard of Fairfield is charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with a 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, which killed 29 year old Megan Reid of Fairfield.
kciiradio.com
Washington Woman Arrested for Distributing Controlled Substance to Minors
The Washington Police Department executed a search warrant at 724 South Ave C, Apartment five, at 1:00 pm Monday, August 15th. The search and investigation led to the arrest of thirty-six-year-old Caitlin Bohms of Washington for distributing a controlled substance to minors, a Class B Felony. Distributing Controlled Substances to minors is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and carries a mandatory minimum 5-year sentence.
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service has doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is now wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
ottumwaradio.com
Pair Accused of Money Laundering
Ottumwa police say a pair of individuals printed multiple fake checks in a money laundering operation. 32-year-old Randi Hanrahan of Ottumwa has been charged with money laundering, a Class C felony, and two counts of forgery, a Class D felony. 48-year-old Zachary Nokes of Camp Point, Illinois has been charged...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Teen is This Year’s State Fair Queen
A northeast Missouri teen is this year’s State Fair queen. 17-year-old Elsie Kigar is from Scotland County. Part of the contest included her giving a speech called “Making Lemonade: When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.”. In 2020, when Scotland County did not have a traditional fair, Kigar...
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
kniakrls.com
Few Incidents for Marion County Sheriff’s Office During Nationals
The Knoxville Nationals went off without a hitch for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It was great for the relationships we built there at the track with the race fans with the racers and the teams has really paid off for us with very few incidents. I could count on one hand the number of incidents we had to address. For bringing that number of fans, and our residents of Marion County in for the races, it went super.”
