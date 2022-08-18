ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rizzo Reflects on Honeymoon With Late Husband Bob Saget in New Post

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
While taking a stroll down memory lane, Kelly Rizzo reflected on the first time she went to London with her late husband and Full House star Bob Saget for their honeymoon.

“Bob took me to London for our first time on our honeymoon in 2018,” Rizzo shared about her first London trip with Saget. “Nothing can ever top what a special trip we had together.”

During her latest trip, Bob Saget’s wife wrote she tried to relive a lot of what she and the Full House star did together. All while making some new memories with her sister. “Plus the champagne and caviar is what he would have insisted I do while I’m here – so that was a cheers to Bob.”

Rizzo went on to add that the video she posted reveals her first time truly experiencing Harrod’s in London. “All I have to say is that it’s just totally unacceptable that nothing like this exists in the U.S. Step up your shopping game, America!”

The reminiscing post about her time with Bob Saget in London comes just days after Rizzo enjoyed some time in Scotland. During her trip, Rizzo went to Blackness Castle, Edinburgh Castle, MidHope Castle, and Stirling Castle.

Kelly Rizzo Opens Up About Thinking About the Late Bob Saget While She Travels With Family

Meanwhile, Kelly Rizzo opened up in an Instagram post last week about enjoying time with her family in Europe. However, she said there are moments when she really misses her late husband, Bob Saget.

“There isn’t an hour that goes by that I’m not thinking or saying out loud, ‘Oh Bob and I went here!’ ‘This was Bob’s fave coffee shop last time we came here!’ ‘Bob would love/hate this,’ ‘Ugh, I wish Bob was here.’” Rizzo wrote. “There there’s the constant feeling of ‘ugh isn’t this weird that I’m having a good time?? I feel bad that I’m enjoying myself… How can I be having fun?? This feels weird.’”

Rizzo admits there’s a lot of “complicated stuff” going on in her life, despite smiling in various pictures and looking like she’s having fun. “The only reason I bring this up is for the others who might be or one day will go through something similar. It is a choice to be happy and I do my best every day and I know Bob would want me to be happy. So I try to focus on that. Ultimately, we’re all just doing our best out here!”

Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando Florida the day after performing a comedy show in Ponte Vedra Beach. An autopsy confirmed that he had blunt head trauma due to an accidental blow to the back of the year. This was likely due to a fall.

Kelly Ripa Lights Up Instagram in New Beach Pic Posted by Her Husband

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa was stunning in yellow as her husband, Mark Consuelos shared a new pic of her on his Insta story. The gorgeous pic features Ripa as she stands barefoot on a dock, gazing at the nearly emerald-hued water. The morning TV show host has pulled her hair back into a perfect beach bun. Ripa completes the look as she dons a gorgeous yellow coverup dress. Consuelos captions the stunning pic by writing “Mi amor.” See the photo here.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

