Kelly Rizzo Reflects on Honeymoon With Late Husband Bob Saget in New Post

While taking a stroll down memory lane, Kelly Rizzo reflected on the first time she went to London with her late husband and Full House star Bob Saget for their honeymoon.

“Bob took me to London for our first time on our honeymoon in 2018,” Rizzo shared about her first London trip with Saget. “Nothing can ever top what a special trip we had together.”

During her latest trip, Bob Saget’s wife wrote she tried to relive a lot of what she and the Full House star did together. All while making some new memories with her sister. “Plus the champagne and caviar is what he would have insisted I do while I’m here – so that was a cheers to Bob.”

Rizzo went on to add that the video she posted reveals her first time truly experiencing Harrod’s in London. “All I have to say is that it’s just totally unacceptable that nothing like this exists in the U.S. Step up your shopping game, America!”

The reminiscing post about her time with Bob Saget in London comes just days after Rizzo enjoyed some time in Scotland. During her trip, Rizzo went to Blackness Castle, Edinburgh Castle, MidHope Castle, and Stirling Castle.

Kelly Rizzo Opens Up About Thinking About the Late Bob Saget While She Travels With Family

Meanwhile, Kelly Rizzo opened up in an Instagram post last week about enjoying time with her family in Europe. However, she said there are moments when she really misses her late husband, Bob Saget.

“There isn’t an hour that goes by that I’m not thinking or saying out loud, ‘Oh Bob and I went here!’ ‘This was Bob’s fave coffee shop last time we came here!’ ‘Bob would love/hate this,’ ‘Ugh, I wish Bob was here.’” Rizzo wrote. “There there’s the constant feeling of ‘ugh isn’t this weird that I’m having a good time?? I feel bad that I’m enjoying myself… How can I be having fun?? This feels weird.’”

Rizzo admits there’s a lot of “complicated stuff” going on in her life, despite smiling in various pictures and looking like she’s having fun. “The only reason I bring this up is for the others who might be or one day will go through something similar. It is a choice to be happy and I do my best every day and I know Bob would want me to be happy. So I try to focus on that. Ultimately, we’re all just doing our best out here!”

Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando Florida the day after performing a comedy show in Ponte Vedra Beach. An autopsy confirmed that he had blunt head trauma due to an accidental blow to the back of the year. This was likely due to a fall.