FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
Casino games, food and the Texans!
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
60-year-old body builder with inspiring story
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
Houston Life Prize Wheel: Angela from Atascocita got her wish for her birthday!
Spinning today was Angela from Atascocita! She is part of the ‘Night Court’ musical production, and it’s her birthday on Monday!. Before spinning the wheel, Derrick asked, “is there anything you have in mind? Anything you have your eyes on, on this wheel?”. “The birthday money!...
Isaiah Washington in studio
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s an interview you’ll see first on Houston Life. We’re sitting down with actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy). On Thursday, Washington will have his directorial movie debut and he’s hosting the movie premiere in Houston!. Washington is also...
Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision
NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
Houston-area leaders join ‘Safe Walk Home Northside’ program to kick off HISD school year
HOUSTON – As Houston ISD schools begin the school year, the “Safe Walk Home Northside” program continued its mission of making the community safe for students who walk to and from school. Program volunteers hosted Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, State Representative Christina Morales, Commissioner...
2 men wounded in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – A drive-by shooting left two men wounded inside a northeast Houston home early Sunday, Houston police said. It happened in the 600 block of Hoffman Street and Lyons Avenue at around midnight. Investigators said the men were inside a home with a woman and a child when...
Four generations of Pearland family cheering on Little League star
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Williamsport, Pennsylvania is drawing fans and families from all over the world for the Little League World Series. But this year, it’s bringing four generations of one Pearland player’s family together. “Never thought that would happen,” Pearland Little League player Ethan Richardson said.
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
FOUND SAFE: 3-year-old girl found after disappearing in north Houston; Suspect in custody
HOUSTON – A 3-year-old little girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found safe. The original person of interest has been placed in custody, according to police. According to Houston police, Lincy Guitry was last seen in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive. She was wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas at the time.
Husband shot several times in front of wife following night out near SE Houston bar, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife following a night out at a southeast Houston bar, police said early Sunday. Houston police Lt. I. Izaguirre said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road near Red Robin Lane.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Houston restaurant 3 times in 4 months, damaging property, stealing alcohol, owner says
HOUSTON – A restaurant owner in the Museum District says his business has been broken into several times in the past few months, resulting in property damage and theft totaling almost $50,000. “It’s just one thing after the other,” owner Daniel Wolfe said. Wolfe, the owner and...
Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
Families say they have to deal with brown, smelly water in new Conroe neighborhood
CONROE, Texas – When you buy a new home, you normally expect to have working electricity and running, clean water. For some residents in the Deer Trail Estates in Conroe, they say they saw water issues the first day they moved in. “We never had a reliable water source,”...
Restaurant owner found shot in hip at west Houston parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot in the hip outside his west Houston restaurant, police said. According to Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens, it happened at a strip mall in the 6200 block of Wilcrest Drive near Harwin Drive. Willkens said several restaurant customers...
HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday. It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in...
Suspect charged in 2019 fatal shooting of man at SE Houston apartments
HOUSTON – After nearly three years, charges have been filed against a man police said shot and killed another man at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in December 2019. Terry Lange, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Samuel Dawn Johnson, 49. According to Houston police,...
Firefighter seriously injured in head-on crash in Montgomery Co.
A Houston firefighter was injured during a head-on collision while driving to work early Saturday morning, fire officials said. According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the fireman was driving southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake in his F-150 around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say the driver of a...
