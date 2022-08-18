ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Casino games, food and the Texans!

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

60-year-old body builder with inspiring story

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Isaiah Washington in studio

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s an interview you’ll see first on Houston Life. We’re sitting down with actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy). On Thursday, Washington will have his directorial movie debut and he’s hosting the movie premiere in Houston!. Washington is also...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision

NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Four generations of Pearland family cheering on Little League star

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Williamsport, Pennsylvania is drawing fans and families from all over the world for the Little League World Series. But this year, it’s bringing four generations of one Pearland player’s family together. “Never thought that would happen,” Pearland Little League player Ethan Richardson said.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Click2Houston.com

Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect charged in 2019 fatal shooting of man at SE Houston apartments

HOUSTON – After nearly three years, charges have been filed against a man police said shot and killed another man at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in December 2019. Terry Lange, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Samuel Dawn Johnson, 49. According to Houston police,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighter seriously injured in head-on crash in Montgomery Co.

A Houston firefighter was injured during a head-on collision while driving to work early Saturday morning, fire officials said. According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the fireman was driving southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake in his F-150 around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say the driver of a...
HOUSTON, TX

