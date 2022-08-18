Shawnee County to put sales tax on ballot for Gage Park
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners voted Thursday morning to take a tax increase to the voters.
The commissioners voted in favor of submitting a tax ballot question to voters to fund recreational facilities in Shawnee County and create a Gage Park Improvement Authority.Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands
Commissioners voted in favor 3-0, of putting a .02% sales tax on the November ballot that will be used to establish a Gage Park Improvement Authority starting Jan. 1, 2023.
