Shawnee County to put sales tax on ballot for Gage Park

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners voted Thursday morning to take a tax increase to the voters.

The commissioners voted in favor of submitting a tax ballot question to voters to fund recreational facilities in Shawnee County and create a Gage Park Improvement Authority.

Commissioners voted in favor 3-0, of putting a .02% sales tax on the November ballot that will be used to establish a Gage Park Improvement Authority starting Jan. 1, 2023.

