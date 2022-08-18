Read full article on original website

Raheem Sterling: Chelsea winger left 'fuming' by Manchester City exit
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling says he was left "fuming" and "raging" by his exit from Manchester City. Sterling, 27, moved to Stamford Bridge this summer in a deal worth £50m, having won four Premier League titles during seven years at City. He started just 23 league games last season,...
Breaking: Liverpool Preparing Transfer Offer For Dynamic Young Premier League Midfielder
In the last hour an Ecuadorian news source has reported that Liverpool are preparing an offer for a talented young midfielder from Ecuador currently impressing at Brighton Hove Albion.

Match of the Day 2: Analysis of how Jesse Marsch is changing Leeds United
Match of the Day 2 pundits Alan Shearer and Jermain Defoe discuss how Jesse Marsch is putting his stamp on the Leeds United team following their 3-0 win over Chelsea. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer.

Arsenal mentality shift 'crazy' - how far can Mikel Arteta's Gunners go?
Arsenal look like a team reborn after three straight wins sent them top of the fledgling Premier League table - with even goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saying their change in mentality has been "crazy". So just how far can the Gunners go?. It is a vast contrast to last season when...

Alan Shearer column: Ex-Newcastle captain says his old side could be 'best of rest'
It was a magnificent game of Premier League football between Newcastle and Manchester City on Sunday that had everything - from great players to great excitement and a great atmosphere. There are lots of teams that go up against City and Liverpool that try to sit in and defend, soak...
'Fofana Is Obsessed With Chelsea' - Fabrizio Romano Comments On Transfer Saga
Wesley Fofana has been surrounded by links tipping him to join Chelsea over the last few weeks and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given an update on the situation.

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Manchester United game postponed over protests
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests. A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.

Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender 'not in right frame of mind to play'
Wesley Fofana was not "in the right frame of mind" to play for Leicester City in the 2-1 defeat by Southampton, says boss Brendan Rodgers. The 21-year-old French defender, who signed a new deal with the club until 2027 in March, is believed to want to join Chelsea. He watched...
'Just Do It Again Please Ruben, Do It Again'- Thomas Tuchel On Ruben Loftus-Cheeks Start To The Season
Chelsea has their second away game of the season today as they travel up north to Elland Road to take on Leeds United, with the boss looking for another stand-out performance from a certain midfielder.
'I Think We Should Get The Points' | Jurgen Klopp On Any Disruption At Old Trafford
Jurgen Klopp believes that if Liverpool’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is postponed due to fan unrest, his team should be awarded the three points.
