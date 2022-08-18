Adidas chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted is leaving the German sports apparel group ahead of his contract expiration, the company revealed Monday. Rorsted, who has helmed the company since 2016, will remain in his post while the search for a successor is underway, and the handover is expected to take place in early 2023. The company pledged a “smooth transition.”More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsYear of Tiger Chinese New Year Campaigns “After three challenging years that were marked by the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, it is now...

