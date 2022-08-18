Read full article on original website
Chinese Online Marketplace Pinduoduo Expands to US
Mostly known in China for connecting agriculture products to consumers, eCommerce marketplace Pinduoduo is reportedly expanding its platform globally, with the first launch in the U.S. next month. The platform and application are expected to follow SheIn’s model, the largest independent cross-border eCommerce platform in China, LatePost recently reported. About...
Growth in Europe Slows but EMEA Remains Key Region for Adyen
Stock market jitters are no joke. As a case in point, upon the release of Adyen’s first-half results on Thursday (Aug. 18), the company’s shares dropped nearly 15% in trading after the global payments firm reported first-half earning results 3% below market expectations. But after a rocky morning,...
Coach Owner Tapestry Sees Record $6.7B Revenues
This year’s high inflation hasn’t stopped Americans from wanting to splurge on luxury goods from brands like Coach and Kate Spade. Tapestry, the company that owns those labels, reported earnings Thursday (Aug. 18) that showed record annual revenues of $6.7 billion — a 15% increase — for the fiscal year ending July 2. Digital revenues rose by 25%, to the tune of $2 billion.
B2B Marketplace Shoptreo Connects African Artisans, Retailers
Aiming to make it easier for entrepreneurs to sell African-made products throughout Africa, Nigerian startup Shoptreo is offering an online B2B marketplace that connects the continent’s artisans and manufacturers with informal retailers and vendors. The marketplace was launched in November 2021 by Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Jacobs and CEO...
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted to Depart Company
Adidas chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted is leaving the German sports apparel group ahead of his contract expiration, the company revealed Monday. Rorsted, who has helmed the company since 2016, will remain in his post while the search for a successor is underway, and the handover is expected to take place in early 2023. The company pledged a “smooth transition.”More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsYear of Tiger Chinese New Year Campaigns “After three challenging years that were marked by the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, it is now...
EMEA Daily: AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund; VertoFX Acquires Innovation Studio Locusnine
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, G42 has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) to launch a $10 billion investment vehicle, while VertoFX has acquired the Indian innovation studio Locusnine. G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab...
Report: Walmart May Boost Use of Influencers to Promote Products
Walmart may be looking at increasing its use of social media influencers to promote its own products and those of its third-party sellers, having filed trademarks for “Walmart Creator” and “Walmart Creator Collective.”. The filing said these services would provide social media consulting and promotion through influencers,...
HealthTech Company UpHealth Closes $67.5M in Debt Financing
Digital health company UpHealth has closed a convertible debt financing sale for $67.5 million, the company announced in a press release Friday (Aug. 19). The sale involves a new series of variable rate convertible senior secured notes due Dec. 15, 2025. According to the release, the transaction raised $22.5 million in gross cash proceeds after paying for a repurchase of $45 million principal amount of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.
UAE Attracts $700M in H1 2022 Investment, Maintains Position as MENA’s VC Capital
One of the biggest Middle East and North Africa (MENA) economies, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has cemented its position as the leading destination for venture capital investment in the region. In the first half (H1) of the year, UAE-based companies racked up a total of 85 deals amounting to...
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing
Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
FTX Revenue Reportedly Grew 10x in 2021
With crypto surging, exchange FTX was reportedly able to rack up a billion dollars in revenue in 2021. Citing internal audited financials, CNBC reported Saturday (Aug. 20) that the company also completed numerous acquisitions and was able to add to its global footprint. The company’s revenue saw an increase of over 1,000%, going from $89 million to $1.02 billion as of 2021.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
Lithuania Pledges Roughly €600M to Promote Innovation, R&D
The Ministry of the Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania will make about €600 million ($602.5 million) available in the next few years to help bolster innovation, starting this autumn. In an agency blog post published Aug. 17, Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė said...
Precision Parts Procurement Platform CNC24 Raises $8.33M
Berlin-based startup CNC24 has raised €8.25 million ($8.33 million) in a Series A financing round to further develop its B2B precision parts procurement platform. The platform helps small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and other firms source industrial components from a global supplier network through a fully digitized procurement process, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release from VC firm Osborne Clarke, which advised VC firm Future Industry Ventures and investment management company coparion on the financing round.
CFOs Look Beyond the Books to Help Scale Companies
While many other tech companies are dealing with layoffs, staffing challenges are top of mind for Daniel de Haas, CFO of iBASEt. His company makes software that helps manufacturers manage their production operations from procurement to maintenance, with a heavy emphasis on the defense industry. Payroll is by far the company’s biggest expense, he said, and it’s getting increasingly difficult to find qualified people at a time when heightened global tensions have led to an uptick in business.
Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question
When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
Payoneer, Nubank, NerdWallet Gains Soften Slump of FinTech IPO Index
The earnings caravan rumbles on. And the results, as seen over the past week — at least for the digital first and digital only upstarts out to change financial services — have been mixed. The FinTech IPO Index lost 1.6%. Yet, month to date, the group is still...
IBM’s Weather Channel Tests Subscription Bundles
The Weather Channel is hopping onto the subscription bundle bandwagon with an offering that lets users check the weather, follow the news or get deals on hotel rooms from one platform. The IBM-owned company announced the program Thursday (Aug. 18) in partnership with USA Today and Tripadvisor, saying it was...
FinTech Banks Fill SME Funding Gap Created by Russia-Ukraine Conflict
In the post-Brexit scramble to maintain their European footholds and take advantage of European passporting rules, a slew of U.K. businesses turned to FinTech-friendly Lithuania, catapulting the small Baltic state and its capital city, Vilnius, into a leadership position on Europe’s FinTech scene. According to Mantvydas Štareika, CEO at...
