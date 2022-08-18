Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville’s 13th Annual Walk for Suicide Prevention is October 29 at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, TN – In the era of pandemic and world conflict, as we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. Residents from Nashville, TN, will be joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.
Tennessee Tribune
FirstBank’s Calvin Dunning gets Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Community Development
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Calvin Dunning has been promoted within FirstBank to Senior Vice President, Director of Community Development. In Dunning’s new role, he will manage and implement the bank’s policies and initiatives regarding community development. “Calvin’s community leadership throughout his nine-year tenure at FirstBank has served as...
Saint Thomas West becomes first hospital in Middle TN to implant wireless pacemaker
Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
Christmas fans prepare: light spectacular 'Enchant' coming to Nashville
One of the world's largest holiday-themed events will be taking place in Music City for the first time.
fox17.com
Police called to Nashville hotel used for TSU housing 298 times in two years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Best Western on Brick Church Pike where Tennessee State University (TSU) is housing overflow students has had 298 responses by Metro Police in the past 2-years. Those students applied to live on campus and reached out to FOX17 News because they were worried about their...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville
Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive unfortunate news on Sunday
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Sunday. Rumors started swirling earlier on Sunday that running back Lyn-J Dixon, a former Clemson Tigers running back who transferred to Tennessee earlier this summer, had left the Vols’ football program. VolQuest’s Austin Price confirmed the rumors on Sunday evening, though...
Nashville crews recover body of teen last seen in Stones River
Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Nashville Pharmacies Agree To Pay $250,000 in Civil Penalties to Settle Allegations of Controlled Substance Act Violations
NASHVILLE – Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Bradley Home Health Care Center does business as Bradley Drug Company, and both companies operate pharmacies in Nashville.
World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville
The event includes over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating rink and more.
fox17.com
Human remains found in Lebanon belong to girl missing from Murfreesboro
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found in a wooded area in Wilson County belong to a 22-year-old girl who was reported missing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee by her family. Wilson County deputies responded to a property on Trammel Lane in the southeastern portion of Wilson County on Aug. 6...
3 in custody after shots fired at West Creek High School during football game
No one was hurt after shots were reportedly fired on a Clarksville high school campus.
WSMV
Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
