Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s 13th Annual Walk for Suicide Prevention is October 29 at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, TN – In the era of pandemic and world conflict, as we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. Residents from Nashville, TN, will be joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

FirstBank’s Calvin Dunning gets Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Community Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Calvin Dunning has been promoted within FirstBank to Senior Vice President, Director of Community Development. In Dunning’s new role, he will manage and implement the bank’s policies and initiatives regarding community development. “Calvin’s community leadership throughout his nine-year tenure at FirstBank has served as...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive unfortunate news on Sunday

The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Sunday. Rumors started swirling earlier on Sunday that running back Lyn-J Dixon, a former Clemson Tigers running back who transferred to Tennessee earlier this summer, had left the Vols’ football program. VolQuest’s Austin Price confirmed the rumors on Sunday evening, though...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Two Nashville Pharmacies Agree To Pay $250,000 in Civil Penalties to Settle Allegations of Controlled Substance Act Violations

NASHVILLE – Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Bradley Home Health Care Center does business as Bradley Drug Company, and both companies operate pharmacies in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
NASHVILLE, TN

