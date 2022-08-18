H-E-B to host one-day career fair at stores across Texas

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, H-E-B, the state’s largest private employer, will host a one-day hiring event geared to help fill full- and part-time positions at the store level.

H-E-B will provide on-site interviews at career fairs held at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.

Stores will hold a career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Candidates who attend will receive on-site interviews only for open positions at the store they visit. An online application must be submitted before interviews are conducted.

To expedite their experience, candidates are encouraged to complete an application before attending. Applications and details about open positions can be found at careers.heb.com/careerfair. For interviews, translators and disability accommodations will be available upon request.

These in-store career fairs will focus on hiring for all store hourly roles such as Curbside, checkers, produce and deli representatives, artisan bakers, kitchen production, cooks, meat cutters, overnight stockers, store sanitation, True Texas BBQ restaurants, and more.

While roles, such as checker and in-store shoppers, will start at $15 per hour, starting pay for specific roles are listed in their respective job descriptions, which can be found on the H-E-B Careers site.

A person must be 16 years or older to apply for customer service associate, checker, Curbie, and Curbside in-store shopper opportunities. Other store positions have a minimum age requirement of 18 years old.