BNPL’s Newest Trick: Cutting Out the Retail ‘Middleman’

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a consumer credit solution typically sold to retailers who then allow eligible consumers to use it to pay in installments. But what changes when a BNPL business provides its solution straight to consumers rather than retailers? Quite a bit, in fact — and some are calling it BNPL 2.0.
Can Big Tech and Big Box Make Social Commerce Seamless?

Seamless click-to-buy experiences that fuse together social media discoverability and buying impulse and shorten the path to conversion are stepping into the spotlight more as seen in a flurry of announcements from big box to Big Tech. Trend-wise it’s growing apace with smartphone-centric shopping patterns greatly accelerated by the pandemic,...
Why Walmart Ending DoorDash Pact Isn’t a Surprise

It is hardly surprising that Walmart is no longer delivering via DoorDash, considering that the two firms are in competition when it comes to providing delivery fulfillment for grocers. The two companies recently ended their relationship after four years of the retailer offering on-demand delivery on the aggregator’s marketplace, and...
Chinese Online Marketplace Pinduoduo Expands to US

Mostly known in China for connecting agriculture products to consumers, eCommerce marketplace Pinduoduo is reportedly expanding its platform globally, with the first launch in the U.S. next month. The platform and application are expected to follow SheIn’s model, the largest independent cross-border eCommerce platform in China, LatePost recently reported. About...
Wall Street Bankers Tap Blockchain Use Beyond Crypto

While blockchains are seen as the shared ledger technology behind facilitating and tracking cryptocurrency transactions, Wall Street bankers are starting to explore its use in trading and beyond, even as they duck direct crypto investments. The country’s largest bank, J.P. Morgan, has already started processing some trades on blockchain networks....
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing

Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors

Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
B2B Resale Platform LePrix Focuses on Wholesale, Expands to Europe

Aiming to make it easier for merchants to tap into what it says is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail, LePrix has expanded its B2B marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods into Europe and has converted its consumer-facing website (leprix.com) to a wholesale platform. The new LePrix Europe will...
Walmart, Target, Kohl’s Look to Cut Amazon’s Apparel Lead

With Macy’s set to give an update tomorrow, after Walmart, Target and Kohl’s set the stage last week, players of all shapes and sizes are trying to find ways to shrink Amazon’s widening moat in the important retail apparel category. Action is fast and furious as retail...
India’s Fincare Debuts Two Digital Banking Units

India’s Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched two digital banking units (DBUs) as part of a larger push in the country toward digital banking. According to a report by IBS Intelligence Thursday (Aug. 18), the DBUs offer video and digital banking services as well as video conferencing, which can be used to conduct know your customer (KYC) checks or resolve account-related complaints. The units also offer 24-hour cash deposits and withdrawals.
CFOs Tackle FX Effect on Cross-Border Payments

There are close to 200 global fiat currencies, a veritable financial Tower of Babel. Add to that cryptocurrencies, and you have unprecedented FX complexity in play when seeking to manage-cross border payments. Managing the Complexity. How can CFOs manage this level of complexity?. One way is to simplify. Laurence Capone,...
Seeking a ‘Restart’ Adidas Looks for New CEO

Saying it’s time for a restart, footwear company Adidas announced that its supervisory board and CEO Kasper Rorsted have mutually agreed that Rorsted will leave the CEO position in 2023. Rorsted will remain CEO as the company searches for a successor and until the new CEO has been appointed,...
DoorDash, Walmart Sever Delivery Deal

DoorDash and Walmart are severing their on-demand grocery delivery partnership, an ongoing deal since 2018 that was initially signed for the Atlanta metro area. “We’d like to thank Walmart for their partnership and are looking forward to continuing to build and provide support for merchants in the years ahead,” a Doordash spokesperson told PYMNTS on Friday (Aug. 19).
Amazon Doubles Down on Healthcare with Signify Bid

Amazon is in the running to buy home-health services provider Signify Health, which would increase its involvement in the healthcare sector. Signify might be sold for over $8 billion, with bids coming due around Labor Day — though a deal might happen before then, according to sources quoted by The Wall Street Journal.
