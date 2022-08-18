Read full article on original website
Related
Today in the Connected Economy: TikTok Debuts New Ad Features
Today in the connected economy, TikTok rolls out new features to help brands advertise their wares on the popular social media platform. Plus, PYMNTS looks at the prevalence of Apple Pay, and Grubhub teams with Bank of America to offer cardholders free Grubhub+ membership. TikTok Aims to Blend Content and...
BNPL’s Newest Trick: Cutting Out the Retail ‘Middleman’
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a consumer credit solution typically sold to retailers who then allow eligible consumers to use it to pay in installments. But what changes when a BNPL business provides its solution straight to consumers rather than retailers? Quite a bit, in fact — and some are calling it BNPL 2.0.
Can Big Tech and Big Box Make Social Commerce Seamless?
Seamless click-to-buy experiences that fuse together social media discoverability and buying impulse and shorten the path to conversion are stepping into the spotlight more as seen in a flurry of announcements from big box to Big Tech. Trend-wise it’s growing apace with smartphone-centric shopping patterns greatly accelerated by the pandemic,...
Today in the Connected Economy: The Weather Channel Joins the Subscription Bundle Trend
Today in the connected economy, The Weather Channel begins testing a subscription program in partnership with Trip Advisor and USA Today. Plus, DoorDash ends a partnership with Walmart to offer grocery delivery, and cryptocurrency payments technology company BitPay begins offering gift cards from Best Buy. The Weather Channel is jumping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’
Saying it expanding its efforts to help its customers cope with inflation, French retailer Carrefour has frozen prices on 100 “everyday essential” products through Nov. 30. The items included in this offer are among the company's own branded products in both food and non-food categories offered at all...
Why Walmart Ending DoorDash Pact Isn’t a Surprise
It is hardly surprising that Walmart is no longer delivering via DoorDash, considering that the two firms are in competition when it comes to providing delivery fulfillment for grocers. The two companies recently ended their relationship after four years of the retailer offering on-demand delivery on the aggregator’s marketplace, and...
Study Finds Hidden Surcharges Sour Consumers’ Impressions of Merchants
In a time marked by sudden change and economic concern, each dollar counts for local businesses. Credit card surcharges are a prevalent cost-mitigation strategy that restaurants and retail stores use to offer customers the most comprehensive level of payment acceptance. Though many consumers pay the surcharge, our data reveals that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chinese Online Marketplace Pinduoduo Expands to US
Mostly known in China for connecting agriculture products to consumers, eCommerce marketplace Pinduoduo is reportedly expanding its platform globally, with the first launch in the U.S. next month. The platform and application are expected to follow SheIn’s model, the largest independent cross-border eCommerce platform in China, LatePost recently reported. About...
Wall Street Bankers Tap Blockchain Use Beyond Crypto
While blockchains are seen as the shared ledger technology behind facilitating and tracking cryptocurrency transactions, Wall Street bankers are starting to explore its use in trading and beyond, even as they duck direct crypto investments. The country’s largest bank, J.P. Morgan, has already started processing some trades on blockchain networks....
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing
Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
B2B Resale Platform LePrix Focuses on Wholesale, Expands to Europe
Aiming to make it easier for merchants to tap into what it says is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail, LePrix has expanded its B2B marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods into Europe and has converted its consumer-facing website (leprix.com) to a wholesale platform. The new LePrix Europe will...
Walmart, Target, Kohl’s Look to Cut Amazon’s Apparel Lead
With Macy’s set to give an update tomorrow, after Walmart, Target and Kohl’s set the stage last week, players of all shapes and sizes are trying to find ways to shrink Amazon’s widening moat in the important retail apparel category. Action is fast and furious as retail...
India’s Fincare Debuts Two Digital Banking Units
India’s Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched two digital banking units (DBUs) as part of a larger push in the country toward digital banking. According to a report by IBS Intelligence Thursday (Aug. 18), the DBUs offer video and digital banking services as well as video conferencing, which can be used to conduct know your customer (KYC) checks or resolve account-related complaints. The units also offer 24-hour cash deposits and withdrawals.
Today in B2B Payments: Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Today in B2B payments, new partnerships are bringing new solutions to customers. Orbit and Axletree have teamed up to offer a comprehensive treasury solution, while TSYS and Extend are working together to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. Treasury management system (TMS)...
CFOs Tackle FX Effect on Cross-Border Payments
There are close to 200 global fiat currencies, a veritable financial Tower of Babel. Add to that cryptocurrencies, and you have unprecedented FX complexity in play when seeking to manage-cross border payments. Managing the Complexity. How can CFOs manage this level of complexity?. One way is to simplify. Laurence Capone,...
Seeking a ‘Restart’ Adidas Looks for New CEO
Saying it’s time for a restart, footwear company Adidas announced that its supervisory board and CEO Kasper Rorsted have mutually agreed that Rorsted will leave the CEO position in 2023. Rorsted will remain CEO as the company searches for a successor and until the new CEO has been appointed,...
DoorDash, Walmart Sever Delivery Deal
DoorDash and Walmart are severing their on-demand grocery delivery partnership, an ongoing deal since 2018 that was initially signed for the Atlanta metro area. “We’d like to thank Walmart for their partnership and are looking forward to continuing to build and provide support for merchants in the years ahead,” a Doordash spokesperson told PYMNTS on Friday (Aug. 19).
Amazon Doubles Down on Healthcare with Signify Bid
Amazon is in the running to buy home-health services provider Signify Health, which would increase its involvement in the healthcare sector. Signify might be sold for over $8 billion, with bids coming due around Labor Day — though a deal might happen before then, according to sources quoted by The Wall Street Journal.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0