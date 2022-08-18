ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO