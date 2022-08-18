ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on an officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mathew Dwayne Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted out of Campbell County on multiple charges that include Assault/Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer. Patton has brown hair, blue eyes and stands at six-foot-one while weighing 170 pounds. Other charges include:. • Disregard a Law Enforcement...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of fleeing from deputies

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man facing several charges after being accused of fleeing from deputies. Mathew Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted for felony assault and battery against law enforcement officers, felony disregarding law enforcement command, and five misdemeanor charges connected to fleeing law enforcement and traffic infractions. Specifics about the circumstances behind the accusations have not been released.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man who allegedly threatened to ‘blow up Roanoke’ arrested

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Gainesville, Virginia native who allegedly threatened to 'blow up Roanoke' has been arrested on federal charges, according to the United States Department of Justice's Western District of Virginia. 33-year-old Brandon Hayward is charged via federal criminal complaint with the use of a...
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cause determined for Roanoke house fire that sent one to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improperly discarded smoking materials led to a house fire that sent one person to a hospital in Roanoke Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Crews found heavy smoke and flames, but got the fire under control quickly, according to the fire department.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 52.6 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
WDBJ7.com

Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 housing application closes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The application for the Section 8 housing waitlist in Roanoke closed Friday afternoon. The authority received more than 4,000 applications throughout the week. That's 1,500 more applications than the authority received in 2019 and 2015. Now that the application has closed, applicants will get a spot...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New book highlights trailblazing career

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rawleigh Quarles Sr. has served as the Senior Pastor of Staunton Avenue Church of God for over 20 years. But long before he led the Roanoke congregation, he was a trailblazer in the Roanoke City Fire Department, rising through the ranks to become the city's first Black fire chief.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Seminole District

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday Football Extra rolls on now with a look at the always strong Seminole District. Last fall, half of the teams in the district made the postseason and it is expected to be a crucible again in 2022. "You better strap your chin strap on tight....
LYNCHBURG, VA

