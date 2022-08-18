ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
