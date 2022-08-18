Read full article on original website
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
Suri Cruise makes her singing debut in Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’
When looking for musical talent for her new film, Katie Holmes had to look no further than her house. Her daughter, Suri Cruise, performs a cover of “Blue Moon”, which plays on the film’s opening credits. RELATED: Katie Holmes shares her favorite moments on set directing...
‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey names her most embarrassing film: 'I thought nobody was going to see it'
On the release of her new biography, actress Jennifer Grey talks with old friend Rob Lowe on his podcast about the biggest bombs of their career: ‘it was wild’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. Article continues below...
Jane Fonda is 'not proud' of her face-lift: 'I don't want to look distorted'
'I did it. I admit it,' Jane Fonda said of her face-lift procedure. The 84-year-old actor then warned others: 'Don't keep doing it.'
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.

Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have been going head to head when it comes to cute NYC fashion. This week the actress was spotted walking with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III...
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress
Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a sexy black dress from Area.

Elvis Presley NOT Dead? Theory Suggests He's Alive and Even Appeared In A Movie
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, but is he truly dead?. Several conspiracy theorists claim he never died. This week, admirers of the King of Rock and Roll commemorate Elvis Week, a yearly commemoration time to honor him, who died 45 years ago at his Graceland residence. However, as...
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
