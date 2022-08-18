Immune cell model paves way for new treatments targeting common infection among immunocompromised children

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Metabolism may be key to future treatment of kidney diseases
Can you eat your way out of a kidney disease? Perhaps you can—according to a new study from Aarhus University. In the study, Associate Professor Markus Rinschen from Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies and Department of Biomedicine has shown that the intake of the amino acid lysine, an over-the-counter food supplement, protects laboratory animals from kidney damage.
MedicalXpress
New driver for a rare form of liver cancer discovered
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem have identified in mice the cell of origin of combined liver/biliary duct carcinomas, a rare type of cancer of the liver. The pro-inflammatory immune messenger interleukin 6 (IL-6) was found to be the driver of carcinogenesis. Blocking of IL-6 reduced both the number and size of tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
Investigators describe mechanism that may cause post-COVID syndromes
Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have proposed a theory for how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, infects the body. Their hypothesis, published in Frontiers in Immunology, could explain why some people still have symptoms long after the initial infection. "We've put together different pieces of data to create a bigger picture...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify the target of immune attacks on liver cells in metabolic disorders
When fat accumulates in the liver, the immune system may assault the organ. A new study from Weill Cornell Medicine researchers identifies the molecule that trips these defenses, a discovery that helps to explain the dynamics underlying liver damage that can accompany type 2 diabetes and obesity. In a study...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
The tiny killer in your gut
The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
MedicalXpress
More accurate prediction of cancer risk in individuals with Li-Fraumeni syndrome
Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS) is a cancer predisposition syndrome that is caused by pathogenic TP53 variants and is associated with a greatly increased cancer risk. It represents one of the most important genetic causes of cancer in children and adults. Modern DNA sequencing methods are repeatedly uncovering pathogenic TP53 germline variants in individuals who do not meet previously established clinical LFS testing criteria. This has led to a "Li-Fraumeni Spectrum" classification that reflects the disease spectrum and takes into account atypical and attenuated LFS courses.
MedicalXpress
New study shows patient preference for medical cannabis products in the absence of clinical guidelines
Due to a lack of publicly available data, understanding what products medical cannabis patients use for various conditions has mostly come from survey responses. In a new study, USC Schaeffer Center researchers established a clearer picture by analyzing point-of-sale data from nearly 17,000 patients who made more than 80,000 purchases as part of the New York state medical cannabis program.
MedicalXpress
Tobacco, alcohol are main causes of cancer worldwide: Study
Nearly half of cancers worldwide can be traced back to a known risk factor, primarily tobacco or alcohol, a huge global study found on Friday, which said that behavioral changes can help reduce the threat of disease. The study—published in The Lancet and conducted as part of a vast research...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
WHO pushes two Ebola treatments found to boost survival rates
The World Health Organization said Friday that two existing treatments dramatically reduced deaths from Ebola and should be given to people of all ages suffering from the often-fatal haemorrhagic disease. Publishing its first-ever guidelines on which therapeutics to use against Ebola, the UN health agency strongly recommended using two monoclonal...
MedicalXpress
How a Japanese herbal medicine protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease
Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the effects of a common herbal remedy on colitis, one of two conditions that comprise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the study shows that DKT—a standard formula containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose—reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preventing the characteristic imbalance in gut microbes and by increasing levels of immune cells in the colon that fight inflammation.
MedicalXpress
When Alzheimer's degrades cells that cross hemispheres, visual memory suffers
A new MIT study finds that Alzheimer's disease disrupts at least one form of visual memory by degrading a newly identified circuit that connects the vision processing centers of each brain hemisphere. The results of the study, published in Neuron by a research team based at The Picower Institute for...
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Boosting neuron formation restores memory in mice with Alzheimer's disease
Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have discovered that increasing the production of new neurons in mice with Alzheimer's disease (AD) rescues the animals' memory defects. The study, to be published August 19 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, shows that new neurons can incorporate into the neural circuits that store memories and restore their normal function, suggesting that boosting neuron production could be a viable strategy to treat AD patients.
MedicalXpress
How did the early COVID-19 pandemic affect cancer survivors?
Recent research indicates that during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of working-aged U.S. adults without health insurance did not change despite increases in unemployment, and the prevalence of unhealthy behaviors decreased. The findings, which were published in CANCER, pertained to individuals with and without a history of cancer.
MedicalXpress
Neuron membrane lipid may contribute to Alzheimer's development, progression
A lipid found in the membranes of neurons may play a fundamental role in the development and progression of Alzheimer's disease, according to a study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers. Their findings, published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience, provide possibilities for new approaches to pharmaceutical research on Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress
Walk test with smartphone sensor can classify fall risk in amputees
In lower-limb amputees, automated foot strikes from a six-minute walk test (6MWT) can be used to calculate step-based features for fall risk classification, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in PLOS Digital Health. Pascale Juneau, from Ottawa Hospital Research Institute in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues evaluated fall risk...
MedicalXpress
Non-nutritive sweeteners affect human microbiomes and can alter glycemic responses
Since the late 1800s non-nutritive sweeteners have promised to deliver all the sweetness of sugar with none of the calories. They have long been believed to have no effect on the human body, but researchers publishing in the journal Cell on August 19 challenge this notion by finding that these sugar substitutes are not inert, and, in fact, some can alter human consumers' microbiomes in a way that can change their blood sugar levels.
MedicalXpress
Transplant candidates' thoughts about tradeoffs of shorter wait time for lower quality kidneys
Approximately 20% of deceased donor kidneys are discarded each year in the United States, but a recent study in CJASN indicates that many patients on the transplant waitlist would prefer accepting such lower quality kidneys in return for a shorter waiting time. For the study, Sanjay Mehrotra, Ph.D. (Northwestern University)...
MedicalXpress
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding: Rebleeding rates and rebleeding predictors found
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB) is defined as gastrointestinal bleeding from a source that cannot be determined even after upper or lower gastrointestinal endoscopy is performed. It is an intractable disease that can cause repeated bloody stools and anemia without an identifiable cause, and may require frequent blood transfusions. Although the pathogenesis of OGIB remains largely unclear, it is assumed that in most cases, the bleeding is from the small intestine.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial sets stage for new paradigm in kidney cancer treatment
Kidney cancer encompasses a wide spectrum and can present with extensive metastases or just a handful. However, today all patients are treated the same. They all receive medication. Building upon pioneering work at UT Southwestern Medical Center, investigators report the results of a clinical trial exploring the role of stereotactic...
Comments / 0