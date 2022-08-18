Controlling a gene that controls cells' ability to contract could provide treatment for retinal diseases

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MedicalXpress
Untapped potential of stem cells could aid repair of spinal cord damage
Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have identified a group of latent stem cells that respond to injury in the central nervous system of mice. If a similar type of cell exists in humans, they could offer a new therapeutic approach to treat brain and spinal cord injuries. After disease...
MedicalXpress
Researchers show how mutations in 'dark genome' cause pancreatic malformations
Researchers at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified a DNA sequence that is crucial for pancreatic differentiation and function—and for the first time—describe how it works. Patients with mutations in a DNA sequence—which they coin EnhP—develop pancreas malformations. It is the most clear-cut example to date...
MedicalXpress
Harnessing the heart regeneration ability of marsupials
Wataru Kimura and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR) in Japan have discovered how the hearts of newborn marsupials retain the ability to regenerate for several weeks. Using this knowledge, the team was able to repair mouse hearts that were damaged a week after birth. The findings, published in the journal Circulation, are expected to contribute to the development of regenerative heart medicines.
MedicalXpress
Deep brain stimulation to brain area linked to reward and motivation is potential therapy for depression
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to reward and motivation, revealed metabolic brain changes over 12 months post-DBS implantation, making it a strong potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression according to researchers at UTHealth Houston. The results of the study,...
creators.com
Finally, One Honest Doctor Comes Forward to Report the Death and Devastating Injuries Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccine
It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right — in numbers never seen in history.
MedicalXpress
Brains cells born together wire and fire together for life
Brain cells with the same "birthdate" are more likely to wire together into cooperative signaling circuits that carry out many functions, including the storage of memories, a new study finds. Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the new study on the brains of mice developing in the...
MedicalXpress
Patients with ALS are not only troubled by muscle weakness and respiratory dysfunction
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an intractable disease of motor neurons for which there is no radical cure in current medicine. Without a ventilator, most people die within 3–5 years of onset due to weakness of the respiratory and swallowing muscles. Therefore, attention is being paid to the motor symptoms. However, non-motor symptoms also affect the quality of life (QoL) of a large number of patients.
MedicalXpress
Study offers insights into how pancreatic cancer develops
Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. But a detailed analysis of pancreatic cancer by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has revealed details of two key transition points in the development of these tumors—the shift from normal cells to precancerous cells, and the change from precancerous to cancerous cells. Understanding these transitions will help lead to the development of novel therapies. The study also provides insights into treatment resistance and how immunotherapy could be harnessed to treat this aggressive tumor type.
MedicalXpress
Newly defined biomarker may accelerate clinical trials for vaccines to prevent HIV-1 infection
A study published in the Aug. 22, 2022, issue of Nature Medicine identifies a new biomarker that appears effective as a surrogate endpoint to reliably predict the ability of broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies to prevent acquisition of HIV-1, the most common type of the virus that causes AIDS. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) are defined by their ability to neutralize multiple genetically distinct viral strains.
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
MedicalXpress
New study shows patient preference for medical cannabis products in the absence of clinical guidelines
Due to a lack of publicly available data, understanding what products medical cannabis patients use for various conditions has mostly come from survey responses. In a new study, USC Schaeffer Center researchers established a clearer picture by analyzing point-of-sale data from nearly 17,000 patients who made more than 80,000 purchases as part of the New York state medical cannabis program.
MedicalXpress
The tiny killer in your gut
The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
MedicalXpress
Wastewater viral loads can provide advance warning of COVID-19 outbreaks
Scientists show that there is a close association between clinical cases of COVID-19 and viral loads in wastewater, with the viral loads picking up to two days before the cases were detected. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were held during July 21 and September 21, 2021, a time when...
MedicalXpress
Higher risk of blood clots in COVID-19 outpatients, largely reduced after vaccination
Researchers at NDORMS have studied the association between ambulatory COVID-19 and short-term risk of venal thrombosis and the clinical and genetic risk factors predisposing them to developing post–COVID-19 thrombosis. Ambulatory COVID-19 patients (those diagnosed as outpatients) face an elevated risk of venal thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) than...
MedicalXpress
When Alzheimer's degrades cells that cross hemispheres, visual memory suffers
A new MIT study finds that Alzheimer's disease disrupts at least one form of visual memory by degrading a newly identified circuit that connects the vision processing centers of each brain hemisphere. The results of the study, published in Neuron by a research team based at The Picower Institute for...
MedicalXpress
Investigators describe mechanism that may cause post-COVID syndromes
Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have proposed a theory for how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, infects the body. Their hypothesis, published in Frontiers in Immunology, could explain why some people still have symptoms long after the initial infection. "We've put together different pieces of data to create a bigger picture...
MedicalXpress
New driver for a rare form of liver cancer discovered
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem have identified in mice the cell of origin of combined liver/biliary duct carcinomas, a rare type of cancer of the liver. The pro-inflammatory immune messenger interleukin 6 (IL-6) was found to be the driver of carcinogenesis. Blocking of IL-6 reduced both the number and size of tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
'Rhythm' or 'drift'—new tools can help better understand human attention
Accepted theories of how people's visual attention behaves in situations with lots of stimuli, such as crossing a busy street, may need to be rethought. Cognitive scientists often describe visual attention as a spotlight which you can move to focus on different things. Over the last decade, many researchers have come to the conclusion that this spotlight moves rhythmically like a metronome.
MedicalXpress
COVID mRNA vaccines are safe in patients with heart failure
COVID mRNA vaccines are associated with a decreased risk of death in patients with heart failure, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. The study also found that the vaccines were not associated with an increased risk of worsening heart failure, venous thromboembolism or myocarditis in heart failure patients.
