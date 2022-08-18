ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Auglaize County business receives grant

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent

LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway

GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Shelby County, OH
Government
Sidney, OH
Government
Lima News

Deb and Dale Metzger

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
BLUFFTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel

Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
SIDNEY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Public Auction – 8/27

What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
PLEASANT HILL, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clark
Sidney Daily News

French retires from Johnston Farm board

PIQUA — Margaret French, who by her own admission, has “served on the board of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency since Moses was a small boy floating down the Nile River in a reed basket”, recently decided to retire. “It seemed like a good time to...
PIQUA, OH
Lima News

Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count

Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
WAYNESFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Perry Township#Politics Local
The Lima News

Track damage forces band showcase cancellation

LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd

The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Positive programming

Sidney High School Assistant Principal Wesley Hunsucker, left, and Principal Greg Snyder, carry a new TV screen towards the Sidney High School cafeteria on Friday, Aug. 19. The new screen will be used to display such things as event information, sports results and photos of graduates who have gone on to successful careers. The screen will also be used to show appreciation for graduates that have joined the military.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wilson Health Aug. 30 blood drive

SIDNEY – Support the regional blood supply and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Wilson Health community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Wilson Health Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney. Register to donate Aug. 29...
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
dayton.com

Tributes, new entertainment part of 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Tributes, new performers, and plenty of food and entertainment are all part of the 40th Sweet Corn Festival this weekend. The Community Park event Saturday and Sunday will include more than 160 vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, as well as the signature steamed cooked sweet corn and barbeque chicken, said Warren Brown, festival chair.
FAIRBORN, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS employees gets chance to win $10K, 2022 Toyota

GREENVILLE — While some companies hand out an occasional holiday or starting bonus, Spirit Medical Transport does things a little differently. Anyone who onboards with Spirit EMS between now and Sept. 15, and maintains a perfect attendance record between their hiring date and the Spirit Christmas Party, will be entered into a drawing for $10,000.
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint near Van Wert

VAN WERT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint from 6 to 8 p.m. today on U.S. Route 127 near mile post 7 in Van Wert County. The goal of these checkpoints is to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to the highway patrol. Motorists are reminded to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they decide to drink.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy