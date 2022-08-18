Read full article on original website
Auglaize County business receives grant
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
westbendnews.net
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent
LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
Sidney Daily News
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
countynewsonline.org
Public Auction – 8/27
What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
Sidney Daily News
French retires from Johnston Farm board
PIQUA — Margaret French, who by her own admission, has “served on the board of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency since Moses was a small boy floating down the Nile River in a reed basket”, recently decided to retire. “It seemed like a good time to...
Lima News
Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count
Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Fox 19
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
Track damage forces band showcase cancellation
LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
dayton.com
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
Sidney Daily News
Positive programming
Sidney High School Assistant Principal Wesley Hunsucker, left, and Principal Greg Snyder, carry a new TV screen towards the Sidney High School cafeteria on Friday, Aug. 19. The new screen will be used to display such things as event information, sports results and photos of graduates who have gone on to successful careers. The screen will also be used to show appreciation for graduates that have joined the military.
Sidney Daily News
Wilson Health Aug. 30 blood drive
SIDNEY – Support the regional blood supply and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Wilson Health community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Wilson Health Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney. Register to donate Aug. 29...
dayton.com
Tributes, new entertainment part of 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn
FAIRBORN — Tributes, new performers, and plenty of food and entertainment are all part of the 40th Sweet Corn Festival this weekend. The Community Park event Saturday and Sunday will include more than 160 vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, as well as the signature steamed cooked sweet corn and barbeque chicken, said Warren Brown, festival chair.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS employees gets chance to win $10K, 2022 Toyota
GREENVILLE — While some companies hand out an occasional holiday or starting bonus, Spirit Medical Transport does things a little differently. Anyone who onboards with Spirit EMS between now and Sept. 15, and maintains a perfect attendance record between their hiring date and the Spirit Christmas Party, will be entered into a drawing for $10,000.
Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint near Van Wert
VAN WERT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint from 6 to 8 p.m. today on U.S. Route 127 near mile post 7 in Van Wert County. The goal of these checkpoints is to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to the highway patrol. Motorists are reminded to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they decide to drink.
