William Cornman
3d ago
Hope she does run because she'll have to run on the democratic side she'll never get any nomination from the republicans
Polv
2d ago
She will run because she hate Trump. What this mean to America? She is not thinking about us. Only for her self hatred of Trump. And remember she is a Cheney. A Product of the corrupt swamp created by Bush.
Dean Parr
3d ago
LOL45 lizzy borden took an axe & gave her campaign 50 whacks for targeting President Trump LOL45!!! The apple doesn't fall far from the tree LOL45!!!
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
Not caught up with conservatives celebrating the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal editorial board actually warned that Cheney’s defeat and future "revenge" tour against former President Donald Trump could split the GOP and render it unable to win the presidency in 2024.
Al Franken Jokes Trump Has ‘Screwed Himself so Badly’ He Should ‘Write Himself a Check for $130,000’ (Video)
This week, former U.S. senator and “SNL” vet Al Franken is guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and since his whole thing is the intersection of comedy and politics, you can guess his monologue on Tuesday’s show was mainly about politics. In particular, he had some pretty...
MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers
The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.
Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Kept a Huge Life Event Secret While Working in the White House
Click here to read the full article. There were not many things during the Donald Trump administration that were kept quiet, but one new detail about his special adviser, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner is surprising just about everyone. Ivanka Trump’s husband is revealing in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019. The memoir, which will be out Aug. 23, shares that Kushner learned about his illness while on Air Force One en route to Texas. It was White House physician Sean Conley who delivered the bad news to him. “‘Your...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?
United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall
Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
Jared Kushner told Ivanka Trump he was ready for the end of Trump's presidency during its final days: 'We will get our lives back'
As Trump's presidency ended, Jared Kushner told his wife he was ready to go back to their old lives. In December 2020, he told her they'd soon "have a lot less responsibility," he wrote in a memoir. Kushner and Ivanka Trump have largely stayed out of the spotlight since leaving...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Liz Cheney said she could have easily won her primary if she went along with Trump's false claims about the election
Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday that she could have won re-election in Wyoming if she had gone along with former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. But, she said, it was not a price she was willing to pay. Cheney made the remark in a defiant concession speech...
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King
“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
'Ask your kids': Kari Lake says Trump and DeSantis have 'BDE'
It’s getting raunchy out on the campaign trail.
Donald Trump Jr. leaves open possibility father could announce run for presidency before midterms
Tampa, Fla. – Donald Trump Jr. Saturday did not take the possibility that his father could announce a 2024 presidential before November run off the table, as speculation swirls about whether former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy. "I don't know. I mean, that's gotta be sort of...
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
Governor Abbott could make a run for U.S. PresidentScreenshot from Twitter. As Donald Trump is working through some legal issues from his time as President of the United States, this could open the door for another Republican to enter the race. Texas Governor Greg Abbott could be on the 2024 ballot.
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
Franken's Chances of Beating Chuck Grassley With Under 3 Months to Election
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, who has held his Senate seat for more than 40 years, appears to be facing his strongest Democratic opponent in decades.
