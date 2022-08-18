ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 127

William Cornman
3d ago

Hope she does run because she'll have to run on the democratic side she'll never get any nomination from the republicans

Reply(13)
56
Polv
2d ago

She will run because she hate Trump. What this mean to America? She is not thinking about us. Only for her self hatred of Trump. And remember she is a Cheney. A Product of the corrupt swamp created by Bush.

Reply(2)
11
Dean Parr
3d ago

LOL45 lizzy borden took an axe & gave her campaign 50 whacks for targeting President Trump LOL45!!! The apple doesn't fall far from the tree LOL45!!!

Reply(1)
21
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Kept a Huge Life Event Secret While Working in the White House

Click here to read the full article. There were not many things during the Donald Trump administration that were kept quiet, but one new detail about his special adviser, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner is surprising just about everyone. Ivanka Trump’s husband is revealing in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019. The memoir, which will be out Aug. 23, shares that Kushner learned about his illness while on Air Force One en route to Texas. It was White House physician Sean Conley who delivered the bad news to him. “‘Your...
Liz Cheney
Trevor Noah
Donald Trump
The List

How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?

United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
