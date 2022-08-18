ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

‘This is appalling’: Florida woman accused of dragging disabled patient by the hair

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A caregiver was arrested she ripped out a disabled patient’s hair, the attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Makala Malcolm.

Investigators said Malcolm dragged an adult with disabilities by the hair to the point of pulling the hair out, leaving a bald spot with redness and blood on the patient’s scalp.

Parents outraged over 2 children who went missing after walking out of Cordova Elementary School

The woman was arrested and faces one count of abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, which is a third-degree felony.

If she is convicted, Malcolm faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

“This is appalling,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “Caregivers are supposed to nurture their patients, not rip out their hair. Thankfully, my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigators and local law enforcement stopped this suspect before more harm could be done.”

#puzzled
3d ago

She must have thought she was in either LA or NY and would be let out of jail. I hope they get her the maximum sentence, that should take care of the smirk off her face.

Anita Davis
3d ago

She needs to be locked up for the full.5 yrs.Anyone that disagrees should think wonder if that was your mother or grandmother she did that too. You would want justice for you family member. she's evil and has no right to harm the people she's taking care of.

Lee Neely
3d ago

my baby sister has CP and has been at home with her family for 56 years just so one of theses filthy disgusting useless people can never hurt her. please give me just 1 minute alone with her it's all I need 1 min

