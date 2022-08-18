ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi.

Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud.

According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya Shelby Auto Sales d/b/a Payless Car Sales in Pearl, Mississippi.

Prosecutors said she negotiated and executed checks drawn on accounts she opened at Mississippi National Federal Credit Union and Citizens National Bank knowing that the accounts had insufficient funds. To inflate the accounts, prosecutors said she deposited checks drawn on other accounts holding insufficient funds.

Additionally, they said Shelby opened and used lines of credit at NextGear Capital and Citizens National Bank to secure credit for the same three vehicles at each financial institution, knowing that payments would not be made on any of the lines of credit.

Shelby pleaded guilty on April 7, 2021, to bank fraud.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

