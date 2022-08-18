ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Holiday travel is shaping up to be an even bigger nightmare than usual in 2022

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4In3ti_0hM6MHGq00

ajor airlines have cut their flight schedules in November and December, raising fears of a more chaotic time during the busiest travel season of the year.

Thanksgiving and Christmas might not be so merry for people traveling to see friends and relatives this year.

Major airlines have cut their flight schedules in November and December, which could make a period that is already incredibly hectic at airports even more chaotic.

American Airlines has cut its November schedule by 16.6%, after cutting 13,000 flights in September and October, reports the Dallas Morning News. And it’s not alone.

Delta Air Line has cut 11,000 flights in November, about a 7.8% reduction of its flight schedule. And United Airlines has reduced its December schedule by 11,000 flights, about 8% of its operations.

The cuts come as airlines continue to struggle with staffing issues. Many pilots and crew retired during the pandemic, and current staffers are only permitted to work a certain number of hours per day by the Federal Aviation Administration.

For passengers, that’s going to mean both higher prices and a higher chance of delays, as fewer operating planes increases the chance of a backlog. It could also mean adjustments to itineraries and connections in different cities.

Airlines typically adjust their schedules roughly three months in advance, based on new information available to them. The changes are meant to ensure they are able to operate effectively.

Thanksgiving and the end of December are the busiest travel periods of the year. In 2019, the Transportation Safety Administration logged 2.6 million people passing through security checkpoints on the day before Thanksgiving, and 1.7 million on Christmas Eve last year (and 2.5 million in 2019).

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Holiday Season#Thanksgiving#Business Industry#Linus Business#Delta Air Line
CBS News

The best U.S. airlines of 2022, according to travel website The Points Guy

For the fourth year in a row, Delta Air Lines topped The Points Guy's annual list of the best U.S. airlines, the travel website announced Wednesday on "CBS Mornings." Brian Kelly, the site's founder and CEO, said the Atlanta-based carrier came out on top after scoring big for reliability, family travel and loyalty. Delta's lowest-performing category was affordability, according to the report.
TRAVEL
IFLScience

New Flying Car On Sale Requires No License To Operate

A new flying car touted as the “future of air travel” can travel at 63 miles per hour (101.4 kilometers per hour) and stay airborne for up to 20 minutes thanks to a Tesla battery pack – but thanks to US regulations needs no license to fly. That’s right: you could zip around in a one-person flying car without a pilot’s license or even a driver’s license.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

196K+
Followers
8K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy