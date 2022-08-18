Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
San Antonio Current
Bigger and sudsier: tickets to San Antonio Beer Festival on sale now
Local beer lovers can raise their glasses to this news: tickets to the sixteenth annual San Antonio Beer Festival — Texas’ largest single-day beer fest — are on sale now. The San Antonio Beer Festival is back for another round, offering more than 400 craft beers from...
KENS 5
VIA offering discounted shuttle service for Mötley Crüe show at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering special event service to the Alamodome Sunday for the Mötley Crüe Stadium Tour. The shuttles will begin at 2:30 p.m., which is two hours prior to the 4:30 p.m. start time of the concert, and end one hour after the concert ends.
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
San Antonio Current
Newest San Antonio Twin Peaks location to open in Live Oak Aug. 22
Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will open its latest San Antonio location Aug. 22, busting open near the city’s only IKEA store. The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will offer its sports bar vibes, flat screen TVs, fire pit and patio across more than 9,300 square feet.
KSAT 12
New ‘Conserveza beer’ to benefit San Antonio Zoo’s conservation efforts
SAN ANTONIO – In partnership with Freetail Brewing Company and Silver Eagle Beverages, the San Antonio Zoo has created a new Conserveza beer can featuring a roadrunner. The Conserveza collaboration first came about in 2017 and has featured beer can designs through the years that included a reticulated giraffe, Mexican freetail bats, a jaguar, monarch butterflies, and the Texas horned lizard.
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
KSAT 12
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's DeLorean Motor Co., now facing lawsuit, criticism, unveils prototype at California show
San Antonio-based DeLorean Motor Co. unveiled a prototype of its Alpha 5 electric vehicle during a Thursday ceremony at the Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance auto show in Monterrey, Calif, according to media reports. The exhibition of the Alpha 5 comes a week after the revamped DeLorean Motor Co. and its...
18 Brunch spots to try and more in our 2022 Breakfast and Brunch Guide
French Toast served at Fork & Spoon is made with traditional homemade Challah bread, topped with powdered sugar and honey pecan butter. (Courtesy Fork & Spoon/Community Impact Newspaper) Summer is a great time to get out and try new restaurants or visit favorites that you enjoy. This guide shows some...
KSAT 12
HGTV home-remodeling show in search of houses to transform in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO – HGTV’s show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House” is on the prowl for houses to transform in the Alamo City. San Antonians will have the opportunity to have their houses transformed by city resident and “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe on the HGTV show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”
San Antonio Current
San Antonio locations of Smokey Mo’s now offering back-to-school meal deals for tired parents
San Antonio schools are back in full swing and for parents who just can’t, local Smokey Mo’s stores are offering up a full month of barbecue meal deals to ease the back-to-school pain. Barbecue-centric Smokey Mo's locations — there are three here in SA — will offer a...
6 big companies you didn't know do business in San Antonio
You probably didn't know some of these companies were found here.
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
San Antonio Current
Samsung TV, Nike Air Jordans, and a Gucci belt are all up grabs at SAPD auction next week
For the first time in over a year, the San Antonio Police Department is actioning off around 100 forfeited property and luxury items next week on Aug. 24. From an array of high-end electric tools to several pairs of Nike Air Jordans and even a Gucci belt — attendees are sure to find something worth bidding on.
Airbnb Tipi Glamping is a Real Thing Down Near San Antonio, Texas
Lately, I've been obsessed with finding unique Airbnb rentals here in Texas, and during the said search I stumbled across one that centers around tipis and it's pretty dang rad. Growing up in Bay City, my family would often visit the nearby town of Wharton where my brother and I...
