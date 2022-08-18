ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
San Antonio Current

Newest San Antonio Twin Peaks location to open in Live Oak Aug. 22

Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will open its latest San Antonio location Aug. 22, busting open near the city’s only IKEA store. The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will offer its sports bar vibes, flat screen TVs, fire pit and patio across more than 9,300 square feet.
KSAT 12

New ‘Conserveza beer’ to benefit San Antonio Zoo’s conservation efforts

SAN ANTONIO – In partnership with Freetail Brewing Company and Silver Eagle Beverages, the San Antonio Zoo has created a new Conserveza beer can featuring a roadrunner. The Conserveza collaboration first came about in 2017 and has featured beer can designs through the years that included a reticulated giraffe, Mexican freetail bats, a jaguar, monarch butterflies, and the Texas horned lizard.
KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
