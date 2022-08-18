Read full article on original website
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
AccuWeather meteorologists put southern Plains on alert for flooding rain
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas starting on Sunday, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth...
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls statewide weather briefing to prepare for changing conditions
TEXAS — As heavy rain moves over Texas, Flash Flood Warnings are popping around the western and northern parts of the state, and these same widespread rain events now extend to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In response, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide weather briefing with over 350 local emergency response officials — including mayors, county judges, first responders and private sector partners — throughout Texas to plan for potential flooding or worse.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Central Texas must adapt as business expansion, water demand grows
More companies are expanding in Central Texas, bringing more people and more demand on the area's resources.
Women Will Save Money If Governor Abbott’s Tampon Tax is Removed
Tampons are considered a necessary item for women as they have their menstrual cycle every month. In 24 states, purchasing menstrual products is tax-free but they are not in Texas. Houston State Senator Joan Huffman voiced eliminating the tampon tax this past Thursday.
KTAL
Flood Watch in effect through Monday evening
A Flood Watch continues through 7 PM Monday for much of the ArklaTex. Do take care and if you encounter flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown. Our very wet weather pattern continues from tonight into the beginning of your work week. We have been talking almost all week about...
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas
As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
"When can I burn my trash?" What recent rain means for burn bans
TEXAS, USA — The recent rain has been a welcomed sight as East Texas continues to battle against widespread drought. Texas A&M Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, said the recent precipitation has provided minimal improvements for ongoing drought conditions. "We're in a deficit regarding moisture," Dugan said. "These rain...
Tyler County is Texas' 10th to declare an invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Tyler County in deep East Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border, becoming the 10th county to do so. The county did so after an ongoing discussion among southeast Texas judges and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, the former mayor of Woodville, Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette said.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
KVUE
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Jarad Kent joined the Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker back in January 2022 when they opened up office space here in Tyler with Matt Rowan. Their office is in the Regions Bank building in downtown Tyler. They are technically a satellite office of the Dallas office.
