Texas State

Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Mineola, TX
Gov. Greg Abbott calls statewide weather briefing to prepare for changing conditions

TEXAS — As heavy rain moves over Texas, Flash Flood Warnings are popping around the western and northern parts of the state, and these same widespread rain events now extend to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In response, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide weather briefing with over 350 local emergency response officials — including mayors, county judges, first responders and private sector partners — throughout Texas to plan for potential flooding or worse.
TEXAS STATE
Flood Watch in effect through Monday evening

A Flood Watch continues through 7 PM Monday for much of the ArklaTex. Do take care and if you encounter flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown. Our very wet weather pattern continues from tonight into the beginning of your work week. We have been talking almost all week about...
ARKANSAS STATE
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas

As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
CHANDLER, TX
"When can I burn my trash?" What recent rain means for burn bans

TEXAS, USA — The recent rain has been a welcomed sight as East Texas continues to battle against widespread drought. Texas A&M Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, said the recent precipitation has provided minimal improvements for ongoing drought conditions. "We're in a deficit regarding moisture," Dugan said. "These rain...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas

The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX

