Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry Lease
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
MedStar Employing Medics on Bicycles to Respond to Entertainment DistrictLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian Class Announced
Midlothian, TX, August 19, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian class. Leadership Midlothian is a 10-month program dedicated to providing an in-depth look into Midlothian and Ellis County. Students will learn about local systems while networking with community leaders and other professionals.
Midlothian City Manager Addresses Error in No-New-Revenue Tax Rate Presented at August 9 City Council Meeting
Correct No-New-Revenue tax rate is $0.595914 per $100 property valuation. At the August 9, 2022, Midlothian City Council meeting, the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23. At that meeting it was presented that the No-New-Revenue tax rate was $0.663147. It was discovered after the meeting...
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business hits: Local company wins regional competition, Medical City McKinney earns designation and more
McKinney company wins competition at startup event. AUTIX Automotive Inc., a startup that moved to McKinney this year, is continuing to make a name for itself. During the recent run of Dallas Startup Week, the company won the Capitol One Accelerator Pitch competition.
Dallas-Fort Worth only U.S. market where home sale prices dropped last month
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The North Texas housing market is downshifting quickly, with Dallas-Fort Worth being the only U.S. market to see a decrease in home sale prices last month, according to a report released today.
TxDOT Public Hearing On Widening FM 1387 In Ellis County
PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO FARM TO MARKET (FM) ROAD 1387. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664 in Ellis County, Texas. All comments must be received on or before Thursday, September 15, 2022. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway...
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask Mandate
Fort Worth ISD has reached a settlement with families suing over the district's mask mandate.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Last August, four parents sued the Fort Worth Independent School District board over the mask mandate. They have finally come to a settlement with the board. According to the Star-Telegram, the settlement includes conditions for any mask mandates to be implemented in the current school year.
dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
Lancaster City Council Greenlights EDC Need for Additional Office Space
LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster City Council greenlighted a resolution ratifying the approval for the Lancaster Economic Development Corporation to purchase a commercial property on North Henry Street to accommodate the city’s continuing growth. The Henry Street property was constructed in 1951 as the City Hall/Fire Station....
DeSoto ISD still has active mask mandate in place for students, teachers, school employees and visitors
Dallas County, Texas – Since the start of August, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been declining on a daily basis nationwide. According to the NY Times Covid-19 tracker, a total of 108,491 cases were added on Friday, August 19, but the 14-day daily average is 95,296, which is a 19% decline.
The Community News
District announces gate closure schedule
The Aledo ISD has notified parents and guardians in the school district that the parking lot gates around Aledo High School, the Aledo Learning Center, Daniel Ninth Grade Campus, and Coder Elementary School will be locked overnight and some during the school day on a set schedule. The gates were...
fox40jackson.com
Texas women accused of stealing 460 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven gas station, police say
Two Texas women were caught stealing 460 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven gas station earlier this month as fuel thefts continue across the country amid high gas prices, according to police and a local report. The incident happened on Aug. 11 in Grapevine, Texas. Police were called to the...
fortworthreport.org
Cook Children’s is the ‘logical next owner’ for triple-landmarked historic mansion
More than a century after its original owners named Thistle Hill for the flowers blanketing the surrounding pastureland, the historic mansion sits, an era preserved, amid a city that’s grown up around it. Two parking garages flank Thistle Hill to the east and west. The Dodson Specialty Clinics, which...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police
After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
Duncanville City Council Adopts a Tax Rate Decrease for Fiscal Year 2023
August 25, 2022 City Council will call a Special Meeting for a Public Hearing on the Budget and Tax Rate. Duncanville, TX – City Council held a Budget Workshop and Special Meeting on August 9, 2022 to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget. “The City Council shall vote...
starlocalmedia.com
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
Flood Watch Issued for Most of North Texas
A flood watch has been issued for North Texas.Osman Rana/Unsplash. Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding across the state. Fox 4, reports that a flood watch has been issued for North Texas for Sunday. Abbott had a call with over 350 local emergency response leaders. Abbott discussed what support might be needed in case the heavy rainfall turned to flood.
