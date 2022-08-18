Read full article on original website
Related
The Idol Introduces Ensemble Cast in Gritty New Teaser
Watch: The Weeknd's Tongue Skills, Ne-Yo Cheating Drama & Beyonce Reaction. Get ready to meet your new idols. HBO released the second teaser for The Weeknd's upcoming series The Idol, co-created by Reza Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson. The preview gives viewers the first look at the ensemble cast, which includes The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.
How Princess Margaret's Heartbreak Moved the Monarchy Forward
Watch: How to Rock Outfits Inspired by "The Crown," "Bridgerton" & More. Before she made her debut as Princess Margaret on The Crown, Helena Bonham Carter saw a friend of hers who had "a talent for mediumship." As the actress recalled on The Graham Norton Show, "She said, 'Oh, Margaret...
Sandra Oh, David Tennant and More Appear in Surprise Sandman Episode
Watch: What The Sandman Star Tom Sturridge STOLE From Set!. After the epic series based on the comic books written by Neil Gaiman debuted on Netflix Aug. 5, the streamer released a surprise two-part bonus episode on Aug. 19. The first is an animated episode titled "A Dream of a...
Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Christine Quinn's Selling Sunset Exit
Watch: Christine Quinn LEAVES Selling Sunset After 5 Seasons. How does Jason Oppenheim feel about Selling Sunset's upcoming seasons now that Christine Quinn has left the show?. While the Oppenheim Group president told TMZ he didn't "know the details" of her departure and that he doesn't "get involved in that stuff," he didn't seem worried.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Michelle Monaghan Went on a Staples Shopping Spree to Prep For Netflix’s Echoes
Watch: Michelle Monaghan Talks Playing Twins in Netflix's Echoes. If you need a recommendation for a good ballpoint pen, it might be worth giving Michelle Monaghan a call. To prepare for her role on Netflix's Echoes, where the actress plays twin sisters Leni and Gina, Monaghan had a big task in front of her—so she went a little crazy on office supplies.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Shares Her “Hope” for the Actor After Oscars Slap
Watch: Will Smith's Apology Video: 5 Biggest Bombshells. Sheree Zampino has entered the Oscars chat. Five months after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the actor ex-wife is weighing in on the jaw-dropping moment, saying she hopes fans will forgive his actions. "I hope people allow...
Watch Lea Michele Rehearse for Broadway’s Funny Girl
Watch: Jane Lynch Gives Her Opinion on Lea Michele Joining Funny Girl. On Aug. 19, the Broadway production of Funny Girl shared a highly-anticipated first look at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice. In a black-and-white clip posted to Lea's and the show's official Instagram pages, the Glee alum rehearses for the role as a snippet of the actress singing "I'm the Greatest Star" plays in the background.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Inside Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded Malibu Party With the Kardashians to Celebrate 818 Tequila
Watch: You HAVE to See Kendall Jenner's Robot Bartender. Raise a glass to Kendall Jenner's fabulous events. The supermodel has been busy throwing back-to-back parties in honor of her alcohol brand, 818 Tequila. On Aug. 17, the 26-year-old toasted her investors at a nighttime event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Those on the star-studded guest list included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more.
Casey Affleck Sends Message to Brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez After Missing Their Georgia Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: ALL the Details!. Casey Affleck wasn't there to see his brother Ben Affleck marry Jennifer Lopez in Georgia this weekend. However, he did send a celebratory message from afar. Taking to Instagram Aug. 21, the Manchester by the Sea actor, 47, shared...
Garcelle Beauvais Is Understandably "Really, Really Excited" About Her TV Scoop Awards Nomination
Watch: Inside Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection. The reality is we love Garcelle Beauvais. That's why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is nominated for the 2022 TV Scoop Awards. And the Bravo star couldn't be more excited about her nomination, telling E! News in an exclusive reaction on Aug. 19, "Hey guys! I just want to say that I'm beyond excited that I am nominated for the E! News TV Scoop Awards as Favorite Reality Star. Let me tell you, it means the world to me. I never thought I'd be nominated for this and it's exciting."
Matt Damon Lands in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Celebration
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details. Matt Damon is ready to celebrate best friend Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez. The actor and his wife Luciana were photographed arriving at an airfield in Georgia on Aug. 19 after flying in on a private jet. Affleck and Lopez are expected to host a lavish second wedding celebration in the state this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! Go Inside Their Sweet Romance
The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually...
Scott Disick Steps Out With Mystery Woman for Malibu Date Night
Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade. Scott Disick is enjoying some time by the beach before summer is over. The Talentless founder was spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with a mystery brunette on Aug 16. For the outing, Scott wore a white and green windbreaker, black shirt and camo pants. The reality TV star paired his casual fit with brown baseball cap and white sneakers. As for his dinner companion, she kept it sleek and simple with a little black dress and a pair of strappy black heels.
‘The Whale’s Brendan Fraser Set For 2022 TIFF Tribute Award For Performance
Brendan Fraser will be honored with a TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival’s annual gala fundraiser, The TIFF Tribute Awards, which is set for an in-person return at Fairmont Royal York Hotel on Sunday, September 11. The award recognizes Fraser’s work on Darren Aronofsky’s anticipated drama The Whale, which will screen in Toronto after making its world premiere in Venice. The TIFF Tribute Award recognizing Fraser is one of two acting awards to be handed out at this year’s gala, with the other going to the ensemble of Michael Grandage’s romantic drama, My Policeman. Past recipients...
Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Get Brutally Honest About Their Divorce
Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are doing divorce differently. The Tom Tom co-owner joined his ex on the Aug. 19 episode of her podcast You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, which comes during a particularly strange time for the former couple, as they're closing the sale on the home they used to share during the week that would've marked their sixth wedding anniversary.
Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery
Watch: Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Who's the Best Detective in "Knives Out 2" Benoit Blanc is on the case. Netflix shared the first photo from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Aug. 22, showing Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Madelyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista gathered around a table as they're interrogated by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.
Emma Watson Is All Smiles as She Holds Hands With Brandon Green on Italy Trip
Watch: Emma Watson Reveals Biggest "Harry Potter" Fan in "Little Women" Does Emma Watson have a new special man in her life?. Harry Potter's Hermione Granger was recently photographed in Venice, Italy, smiling and walking hand-in-hand with Brandon Green, the son of controversial British fashion tycoon and billionaire Sir Philip Green. The two were also seen boarding a water taxi.
John Wayne’s Unfortunate Experience With Ward Bond Left Director John Ford ‘Speechless’
From his Hollywood debut in 1926 to his tragic death in 1979, John Wayne amassed nearly 200 acting credits, becoming a symbol of Americana and a true icon of both the Western genre and the Golden Age of Hollywood along the way. In the course of his 50-year career, John...
E! News
205K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0