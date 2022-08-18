Read full article on original website
Jefferson City, Lake of the Ozarks participate in DWI awareness for Labor Day
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department's "drive sober or get pulled over" campaign is underway this weekend, and Missouri State Highway Patrol is also having a DWI saturation event. It kicked off yesterday and lasts through labor day. There will also be extra officers out next Saturday to look for intoxicated drivers. The post Jefferson City, Lake of the Ozarks participate in DWI awareness for Labor Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
Wausau fugitive located in Missouri
A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Named Commanding Officer In Jefferson City
The Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Friday evening that Captain Jason N Crites was being named commanding officer and transferred to Troop F in Jefferson City effective Thursday, September 1st. Crites joined the patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class on February 1st, 1998. He grew up in...
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
UPDATE: Two suspects captured after homicide in Columbia grocery store parking lot
Columbia Police have arrested two men for Saturday afternoon’s homicide in the parking lot of a busy Moser’s Foods on North Keene. The murder happened at about 4:20 pm in the parking lot of Moser’s, which is across the street from a busy hotel and visible from heavily-traveled I-70.
MoDOT working to find more information on Sunrise Beach sinkhole
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews worked Thursday to find more information on the sinkhole in Sunrise Beach. MoDOT Area Engineer Danny Roeger said crews were adding sensors underground that will help determine what is underground. “It’s just a common sinkhole that that exists in karst soil properties, where...
Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins
Columbia residents have been sharing experiences on social media platforms of getting their cars rummaged through, often while they're sleeping. The post Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pursuit on Columbia’s Clark lane leads to one arrest
Boone County authorities have arrested a man who led police and deputies on a chase in east Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports it happened this (Friday) morning at about 11. A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy say the suspect was speeding away from authorities on Clark lane near Ballenger road, before he allegedly exited the vehicle and ran.
Columbia murder suspects jailed without bond; judge describes them as flight risks
Boone County prosecutors have filed murder charges against both suspects in Saturday afternoon’s homicide in a busy Moser’s parking lot in Columbia. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder, first degree robbery and two other felonies. The second suspect, 22-year-old Joshua Dudley of Kirksville, is charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase
A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
One arrested after chase in east Columbia
Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia. The post One arrested after chase in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
“…Don’t miss it, don’t even be late…”
We took a short road trip to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this morning. The fair closes on Sunday. Rabbits! There’s a building filled with rabbits during the second week of the fair:. Fast food, sometimes on a stick:. The republican tent:. We didn’t look to closely, but...
Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach. The incident happened on Yacht Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas. Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly...
University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
California Man Injured in Henry County Crash
A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
