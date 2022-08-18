Best battle royales for Android 2022

Named after the 2000 film Battle Royale, the battle royale genre started with players modding survival games but has since become the core concept of numerous hugely popular titles. Players compete solo or as part of a small team to kill off the competition, usually on a rapidly shrinking map where they'll also scavenge for equipment and resources. So if you're looking to test your skills and want to test your skills anywhere, these are the best battle royale games on Android.

Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends is one of the more popular battle royale games available today, making it no surprise that it has made a successful leap onto mobile devices. Apex Legends Mobile retains the past paced gameplay that it is known for but with intuitive, streamlined controls, resulting in a satisfying experience when playing on your phone. With varied maps, modes, and fan favorite legends from the main game as well as mobile only characters, there is sure to be something for all battle royale fans.

Call of Duty: Mobile

The first-person shooter Call of Duty franchise got into battle royale by including the mode in Black Ops 4 in 2018, then made it a major part of its mobile game when it launched in 2019. One hundred players can compete on classic maps from the Black Ops and Modern Warfare games, either solo or as part of a two- or four-person team, with each player choosing their special ability. Try out the various modes and unlock characters and weapons from the series.

FOG

Not every battle royale is just about shooting 99 other players to death. Some of them, like FOG, make an effort to introduce elements from different genres, like RPGs and MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arena). Another nice breath of fresh air from FOG is the medieval-styled fantasy setting, a pleasant departure from the same old battlegrounds found in games like Fortnite and PUBG.

The goal in FOG is to, well, survive the encroaching fog. You'll have to use all of the magical skills available to you, get sweet weapons and armor, and know when to fight and when to flee to survive and win in these fast-paced 30-man battles. FOG is free-to-play, blissfully free of ads, but does monetize through in-app microtransactions.

Garena Free Fire

Fifty players must compete to survive in 10-minute matches that start when you parachute onto a remote island. You can hide from your opponents to ambush them or drive vehicles around the large maps looking for safe places and weapons. You can also compete in a 4v4 game mode, where you'll need to purchase weapons to defeat your enemies. The game constantly introduces new content, and recently celebrated its 5th anniversary.

PUBG New State

The first true battle royale game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, is wildly popular on consoles and mobile. So popular, in fact, that the mobile version spawned its very own upgrade with PUBG New State. The original PUBG Mobile was a port handled by Tencent, admirably enough. New State, however, was developed for mobile by PUBG Studios and boasts a few exclusives to set it apart from Mobile.

The core gameplay of New State is very similar to Mobile, but the graphics are considerably improved, there's a new map to play on, and there have been some tweaks to the game mechanics to keep things fresh. Seasoned players can think of New State as an expansion to Mobile. It's bigger, it's better, and it puts a fresh coat of paint on the OG battle royale. Like PUBG Mobile, New State is also free-to-play and monetizes through in-app purchases.

ZombsRoyale.io

A relatively unique take on the battle royale format, at least in terms of presentation, ZombsRoyale mixes things up with its 2D graphics and top-down gameplay. Much like other games in its genre, though, ZombsRoyale is also a survival race to the top against 99 other players with multiple modes and maps to conquer. Play solo, in duos, or in a squad (auto-matching is available if you don't have a full four-stack) to suit your social preferences.

True to its name, there's also a unique Zombies mode, which has all the other standard PvP madness plus the need to keep a horde of zombies at bay while you try to win. There are also limited-time modes that rotate in and out, loads of maps, and over a thousand cosmetics to customize your little avatar. What's more, the gameplay is simple and easy to pick up, so this title is suitable for adults and kiddos alike.

ZombsRoyale occasionally experiences some temporary login issues for some players. Still, the developer has historically been quick to clean these things up, so don't let that keep you from trying this free-to-play gem.

Ready to rumble?

New battle royale games are coming out constantly, so keep checking back for updates to this list. Since all of the best battle royale games for Android are free, you can try them and see what you like most. Many of them can also be considered among the best Android games . Also, if you have any favorites that we missed, let us know in the comments section.

