South Orange, NJ

Indian culture celebrated at flag-raising ceremony in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sisters Riya and Sachi Goel with the support of their mother, Pooja Goel, all of West Orange, organized the annual Indian flag-raising ceremony on the steps of Town Hall, which was held Monday, Aug. 15. The celebration commemorated the 75th anniversary of Indian independence from...
Morristown Minute

Major Network Security Breach at Two NJ Hospitals Exposes Patient Information

An unauthorized individual gained limited access to patients protected health records at Trenton Psychiatric and Anne Klein Forensic Center. "The New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health Services takes its commitment to protecting patient health records very seriously. Therefore, this press release is meant to notify certain New Jersey residents of a recent Network Security Incident (“Incident”) that may have involved their Protected Health Information (“PHI”)." - from NJ Department of Health.
essexnewsdaily.com

Ten students graduate from JVS program to begin careers in pharmacy

NEWARK, NJ — On Friday, July 29, 10 students graduated from a pharmacy technician training program, taking the first step on a new career path. This training is a joint venture between Jewish Vocational Service of Metrowest and CVS Health. During an intense 10-week training program taught by instructor Genevieve-Marie Louis, students were introduced to retail and clinical pharmacy. The program was capped off by an externship at local CVS Pharmacy locations.
New Jersey launches new student loan program

New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
Teachers’ Union Runs Ad Calling Conservative Parents ‘Extremists’

The New Jersey chapter of the nation’s largest teachers union, the National Education Association (NEA), published an ad labeling parents who speak out at school board meetings against Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender identity lessons as “extremists.”. The New Jersey National Education Association (NJEA) published a 15...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
Nutley Public School District announces new administrators

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Public School District has appointed five new district administrators this summer. Brooke Benavides was named principal of Lincoln School; Jackie Devore was named K-12 coordinator of physical education, health and wellness; Michael Gurrieri was named K-12 coordinator of English/language arts; Craig Jandoli was named Nutley High School vice principal; and Jenna Rubino was named K-12 coordinator of science.
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
