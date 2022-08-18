Read full article on original website
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Business Insider
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
"I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared [Kushner] or one of his children," Cohen told Insider."Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" Cohen said. Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen suspects that the possible informant...
Mary Trump Speculates Jared Kushner Could Be Mar-a-Lago Snitch
Mary Trump is speculating that Jared Kushner may be the mystery mole close to the former president who reportedly tipped off federal law enforcement officials about White House documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump’s niece tapped Ivanka Trump’s husband and former White House adviser Kushner when asked in a radio...
What Trump's pleading the Fifth means for New York AG Tish James
After Trump declined to answer questions Wednesday, legal experts said the former president’s decision could create an impression among some that he has something to hide.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Trump Tower, Golf Courses 'At Stake' in N.Y. as Trump Pleads Fifth: Expert
"This is exactly what the AG was hoping to achieve. The case is now even stronger," a former New York assistant attorney general said.
Trump's PR Response To Raid May Not Work: Lawyer Says 'He Should Be Worried About All These Investigations'
Donald Trump could face a legal backlash, even as he criticizes the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence, Business Insider reported, citing legal experts. Trump Has Tall Order: Trump likes to "run the show" and is a big believer in a...
Trump Loyalist Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Furthering Legal Woes For Former President
The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization pleaded guilty to fraud on Thursday in the New York Supreme Court. What Happened: Allen Weisselberg’s guilty plea is related to a 15-year scheme centered around avoiding taxes on company-provided perks, reported Politico. Weisselberg reportedly admitted that he conspired to...
MSNBC
I found the GOP's gun-toting, tax-collecting boogeyman. He's a Republican.
Have you heard the GOP’s latest conspiracy theory?. Republicans are having difficulty conjuring widespread fear over the court approved search into former President Donald Trump’s estate. And the hair-on-fire, migrant caravan scare tactic isn’t hitting like it used to. So Republicans have a new conspiracy theory: The...
Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies
Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices, Trump announced...
MSNBC
Why civil case is more important than criminal case in Trump Org case
Allen Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization chief financial officer, pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple tax fraud charges in a case involving the company's business dealings. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the media and Trump both want the Mar-a-Lago receipts released
The Department of Justice squared off in a Florida court Thursday against an unlikely set of opponents. On the one hand, a collection of some of the most influential mainstream media outlets. On the other, the conservative activist group Judicial Watch. This unlikely coupling united to argue for the release...
The lawsuits, investigations and legal troubles a 2024 Trump candidacy faces, explained
As Trump gets closer to announcing whether he'll run for president again, lawsuits, official inquiries, and legal problems continue to persist
Trump announces plans for first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
After taking the past couple of weeks off, former President Donald Trump will be holding his next "Save America" rally in early September.
Colorado lawmaker leaves GOP citing Jan. 6 attack and Trump
A Republican state senator in Colorado is resigning from the Republican Party and switching to become a Democrat, citing the party's complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection and 2020 election denial as the reason. What he's saying: "I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is...
Longtime Trump executive Weisselberg pleads guilty, becomes prosecution witness
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A longtime senior executive at Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty on Thursday to helping the company engineer a 15-year tax fraud, in an agreement that will require him to testify about its business practices at an upcoming trial.
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump Organization
As expected, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has pled guilty to tax crimes in New York City today, Thursday, August 18. Late last week, it was announced that Weisselberg's trial would begin in Manhattan on October 24 after a motion for dismissal of the charges was denied.
