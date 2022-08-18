ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

HuffPost

Mary Trump Speculates Jared Kushner Could Be Mar-a-Lago Snitch

Mary Trump is speculating that Jared Kushner may be the mystery mole close to the former president who reportedly tipped off federal law enforcement officials about White House documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump’s niece tapped Ivanka Trump’s husband and former White House adviser Kushner when asked in a radio...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices, Trump announced...
MANHATTAN, NY
MSNBC

Why the media and Trump both want the Mar-a-Lago receipts released

The Department of Justice squared off in a Florida court Thursday against an unlikely set of opponents. On the one hand, a collection of some of the most influential mainstream media outlets. On the other, the conservative activist group Judicial Watch. This unlikely coupling united to argue for the release...
POTUS

