Washington, DC

DC Open House List for This Weekend

The end-of-summer slump is definitely here with only a little over 200 open houses scheduled in the District. If you are still trying to find a home before school starts back up or the Fall months get into full swing, this is the weekend for you! Check out some of our favorite open houses below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
Le Fantome Food Hall Opens Monday in Prince George’s County

Photo by Scott Suchman courtesy Le Fantome Food Hall. “Le Fantome, an all-day, international food hall in Prince George’s County will open on Monday, August 22. Located in The Station at Riverdale Park, the 8,500 square foot project is a collaboration between Cafritz Enterprises and leading hospitality consulting group Hospitality HQ (HHQ). Le Fantome will open with a full-service bar, seasonal patio, and a diverse array of offerings from three dine-in stalls. The food hall’s seven locally-owned and operated ghost kitchen concepts will open separately on Monday, August 29th for dine-in ordering via QR code, delivery via select third party apps, and pre-ordered pick up.
Oh No, Looks Like Red Apron has closed in Union Market

Looks like Red Apron has closed up shop in Union Market. It’s still listed on their website but if you try to order it says “Online Ordering Unavailable”, not to mention the photo above. While there is still a location at The Roost in Hill East, the Penn Quarter location has been “temporarily” closed since September 2020.
“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”

Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
