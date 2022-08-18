ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inver Grove Heights, MN

Bring Me The News

Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire

Multiple people were evacuated from a homeless encampment at the former site of Rudolph's Bar-B-Que Restaurant in Minneapolis after it caught fire Friday morning. Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of dark smoke coming from a commercial building at 1933 Lyndale Ave. S just after 10 a.m. The building, which until 2018 was home to Rudolph's Restaurant, is now boarded up and vacant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Project to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in north metro begins

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drivers in the north metro should be prepared to face some delays in the coming weeks on I-35W as the state begins a new project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation kicked off a six-week project on Sunday to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in Blaine to the northern split.
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

No charges for sergeant who fatally struck Faribault woman with squad car

RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Rice County Sheriff's sergeant who struck and killed a woman with his squad car near Morristown in January will not face charges.The attorney's office says Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have enough time to react to avoid hitting Stephanie Wesley, 52, who was lying in the unlit rural road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. A Minnesota State Patrol report - which was based on the squad car's dash cam footage and a scene reconstruction - recommended that the Rice County Attorney's Office not file charges in the case. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office reviewed the findings to avoid any conflict of interest.The crash happened on Highway 60 just east of Morristown. Wesley died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol limit of .235, the state patrol said.RELATED: Community mourns Faribault woman struck and killed by Rice Co. Sheriff's SergeantPeterson was driving in the eastbound lane and traveling 59 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff's office said. He was not responding to any emergency, and his lights were not flashing.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shelter-in-place warning lifted for Pine Island, suspect in custody

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- After several hours of negotiation, law enforcement took an individual into custody following a shelter-in-place order in Pine Island, about 20 miles north of Rochester.The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to a possible domestic dispute in the southeastern Pine Island area early Saturday afternoon. The public was asked to stay clear of the area.Police said the suspect began to make threats of using firearms against members of law enforcement and said they were holding a hostage.SWAT teams of Goodhue and Olmstead counties were called on-site and determined there are no additional people in...
PINE ISLAND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver, passenger flee after running red light, seriously injuring other driver

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.Officers say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Egan Drive and Highway 13 around 2:41 a.m.According to the report, a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound on Egan Drive ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Honda.The driver and the passenger of the Dodge truck left the scene before law enforcement arrived.The Honda only had one occupant, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SAVAGE, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
PINE ISLAND, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
CBS Minnesota

Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
knuj.net

Fatal Crash On Highway 7

Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday

OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis. 
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Highway 7 near Silver lake closed for "several hours" due to fatal crash

SILVER LAKE, Minn. -- A stretch of highway west of the Twin Cities will be closed for "several hours" due to a fatal crash, officials said.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 7 is closed just west of Silver Lake.According to the state patrol, the fatal crash involved two vehicles. Traffic is being rerouted to local roads, and MnDOT encouraged drivers to find alternate routes.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
SILVER LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Rudolph's restaurant damaged by fire; crews say squatters were inside

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department says that what used to be Rudolph's restaurant on 19th and Lyndale Avenue was damaged by smoke and fire Friday morning.Crews responded to the boarded-up structure just after 10 a.m. There was heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building.The fire was extinguished; the fire department said that it was located inside an add-on structure.There was evidence on the scene that there had been homeless persons or squatters inside the closed restaurant. The add-on structure was evacuated, and crews took down the boards to the main building to see if anyone else was inside there. Crews say the fire did not reach the main building.No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Intense flooding in Cambridge after storm drops 5 inches of rain

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deluge dumped 5 inches of rain in Cambridge, Minnesota, Wednesday evening, causing flash flooding that went up to the windows of an SUV. In the northern Twin Cities suburb, the heavy rain led to several stalled vehicles as floodwaters rose to waist-high in some areas.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results

MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city. "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

