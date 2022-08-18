Read full article on original website
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
State Patrol: Motorcyclist struck and killed while fleeing trooper on I-694
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man in his 30s was killed Sunday evening after crashing his Harley-Davidson into another vehicle on I-694 while fleeing from state troopers. According to information released by the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper saw a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling at 107 mph on I-94 northbound and attempted to pull the rider over.
Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire
Multiple people were evacuated from a homeless encampment at the former site of Rudolph's Bar-B-Que Restaurant in Minneapolis after it caught fire Friday morning. Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of dark smoke coming from a commercial building at 1933 Lyndale Ave. S just after 10 a.m. The building, which until 2018 was home to Rudolph's Restaurant, is now boarded up and vacant.
fox9.com
Project to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in north metro begins
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drivers in the north metro should be prepared to face some delays in the coming weeks on I-35W as the state begins a new project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation kicked off a six-week project on Sunday to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in Blaine to the northern split.
No charges for sergeant who fatally struck Faribault woman with squad car
RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Rice County Sheriff's sergeant who struck and killed a woman with his squad car near Morristown in January will not face charges.The attorney's office says Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have enough time to react to avoid hitting Stephanie Wesley, 52, who was lying in the unlit rural road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. A Minnesota State Patrol report - which was based on the squad car's dash cam footage and a scene reconstruction - recommended that the Rice County Attorney's Office not file charges in the case. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office reviewed the findings to avoid any conflict of interest.The crash happened on Highway 60 just east of Morristown. Wesley died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol limit of .235, the state patrol said.RELATED: Community mourns Faribault woman struck and killed by Rice Co. Sheriff's SergeantPeterson was driving in the eastbound lane and traveling 59 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff's office said. He was not responding to any emergency, and his lights were not flashing.
2 killed after driver crosses center line near Silver Lake
The Minnesota State Patrol says two young adults were killed Thursday in a highway crash near the town of Silver Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol on Friday identified the crash victims as Montevideo residents Wilmer Espinoza Herrera and Fanny Ramirez Perez. According to authorities, the crash happened around 11 a.m....
Driver, passenger flee after running red light, seriously injuring other driver
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.Officers say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Egan Drive and Highway 13 around 2:41 a.m.According to the report, a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound on Egan Drive ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Honda.The driver and the passenger of the Dodge truck left the scene before law enforcement arrived.The Honda only had one occupant, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fox9.com
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
knuj.net
84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday
OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Intense flooding in Cambridge after storm drops 5 inches of rain
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deluge dumped 5 inches of rain in Cambridge, Minnesota, Wednesday evening, causing flash flooding that went up to the windows of an SUV. In the northern Twin Cities suburb, the heavy rain led to several stalled vehicles as floodwaters rose to waist-high in some areas.
Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results
MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city. "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.
