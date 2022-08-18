ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

“Sober or Slammer” campaign kicks off Friday

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdqx0_0hM6Iahh00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on dangerous, impaired driving ahead of the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

Starting Aug. 19 and through Labor Day, drivers will notice an increased local and state law enforcement presence on the roadways as part of a “Sober or Slammer” DUI enforcement campaign. Officials said the extra enforcement can be expected around popular vacation destinations and high-collision corridors.

Labor Day weekend caps off the ‘100 Deadly Days of Summer,’ the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which traffic fatalities increase. According to SCPDS, there were 10 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities during Labor Day weekend last year.

“Many people try to enjoy one final vacation in these last few weeks of summer,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV said. “Our troopers and officers are preparing to make sure those trips remain safe for everyone traveling our state’s roadways.”

SCHP: 3 hurt, 1 killed in Williamsburg Co. multi-vehicle crash

The campaign is part of South Carolina Highway Patrol’s “Target Zero” initiative which is aimed at reducing the number of traffic fatalities. The most recently available data shows that 628 people have been killed on S.C. roadways this year compared to 731 at the same time in 2021.

But, state law enforcement officials say that despite the decrease, this is not the time for drivers to let their guards down.

“While we are pleased to see a decrease in the number of fatalities from last year, we truly believe that even one life lost on our roads is too many,” SCHP Colonel Chris Williamson said. “The three main things we encourage all drivers to do is drive defensively, follow the posted speed limits, and designate a sober driver if you plan to drink alcohol.”

“While we are pleased to see a decrease in the number of fatalities from last year, we truly believe that even one life lost on our roads is too many. That’s why we urge you not to let your guard down as we close out the 100 Deadly Days of Summer,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Colonel Chris Williamson. “The three main things we encourage all drivers to do is drive defensively, follow the posted speed limits, and designate a sober driver if you plan to drink alcohol.”

In addition to DUI enforcement, agencies will place emphasis on proper seat belt use, speeding, and distracted driving behaviors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17.   According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
ANIMALS
WCBD Count on 2

DEA recognizes National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Drug Enforcement Administration recognizes August 21 as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.  National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day was established by Facing Fentanyl to honor the lives lost to fentanyl and acknowledge the impact of the drug on families across the country.  “Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston.  Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event.  “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Distracted Driving#Speed Limits#Columbia#Scpds#Scdps#Schp#Williamsburg Co
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Stop or no stop: The skinny on rules of passing buses

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As schools across the State open for another year, we once again see forty foot buses all about town, ensuring our kids get from home to school safely. Helping to ensure that safety and that the rules of the road, when it comes to sharing the road with buses, is Highway Patrol’s School Bus Safety Unit.
TRAFFIC
MSNBC

S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

State lawmakers are continuing to debate over what constitutes as an exception to abortion restrictions in South Carolina. State Representative Spencer Wetmore says Republicans in her state simply can’t agree, but she tips her hat to her colleague and friend, Rep. Neal Collins who is one of the Republicans “starting to understand” the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare – for women and doctors. “It just takes one zealous prosecutor to bring charges…we’re crazy if we don't think that is gonna have a chilling effect on our doctors providing care.”Aug. 20, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
holycitysinner.com

9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Postponed to October

On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
News19 WLTX

Thousands in South Carolina still in insurance coverage gap

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, president Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It includes provisions for climate issues, taxes and even some health care. But a gap remains in coverage and that is impacting thousands of South Carolinians. For years, Michaela Goldstein qualified for Medicaid and...
POLITICS
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

McClellanville community angry over unattended ditches

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomas Williams, who was born and raised in McClellanville, is asking for help and answers to a problem plaguing many in the area. The ditches that are meant to aid water drainage in the unincorporated McClelleanville area are largely overgrown, have standing water, and are clogged, according to Williams. He says […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews working I-26 crash near I-526 interchange

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists on I-26 Monday morning may experience delays after an eastbound crash. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 212. This is near the I-526 interchange. The crash prompted a right lane closure as of […]
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy