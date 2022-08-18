ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in

NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
TheDailyBeast

Man’s Trip to Brother’s Wedding Turns Hellish After Airline Changes Flight to Wrong Country

A man says he was forced to drive all night to get his family to his brother’s wedding on time after his airline unexpectedly changed the destination of his planned flight to the wrong country. In January, Grady Heins booked an American Airlines connecting flight from Seattle cross country to Burlington, Vermont, for the big day in May. But before his departure, Heins received an alarming email about his “upcoming trip to Canada.” Heins alleged that the airline had changed the final destination of his travel plans to Montreal without him approving the switch. Instead, he had to get a flight with his family to Philadelphia, but found that his onward flight to Burlington was canceled. Heins also alleges that the airline told him they couldn’t help him with a hotel room or hire car, so he eventually took matters into his own hands and drove his family for around six-and-a-half hours to get up to Vermont in time. Read it at Independent
Fox News

Randi Weingarten admits to sharing fake list of 'banned' books: 'My bad'

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten admitted to sharing a false tweet claiming that certain books were banned in Florida on Sunday. "I should have double checked before I retweeted this list. My bad. Looks like some of the books weren’t banned. Book bans are very real & dangerous," she said on Sunday. Weingarten included a screenshot of her original tweet, which said, "Books we have taught for generations!!!!!"
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

