Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in
NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
Woman in Oklahoma climbs through sunroof, rescues 2-year-olds left in hot car at Walmart
A woman in Oklahoma climbed through the sunroof of a vehicle parked outside a Walmart this week to rescue two 2-year-olds left inside, according to reports. The vehicle was reportedly parked in direct sunlight during a 98-degree day. Elizabeta Babb, 33, was arrested after she exited an Oklahoma City Walmart...
Good news for injured Utah little leaguer after setback
After a brief scare, the Utah little leaguer who remains hospitalized after suffering a severe head injury received some good news.
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
Man’s Trip to Brother’s Wedding Turns Hellish After Airline Changes Flight to Wrong Country
A man says he was forced to drive all night to get his family to his brother’s wedding on time after his airline unexpectedly changed the destination of his planned flight to the wrong country. In January, Grady Heins booked an American Airlines connecting flight from Seattle cross country to Burlington, Vermont, for the big day in May. But before his departure, Heins received an alarming email about his “upcoming trip to Canada.” Heins alleged that the airline had changed the final destination of his travel plans to Montreal without him approving the switch. Instead, he had to get a flight with his family to Philadelphia, but found that his onward flight to Burlington was canceled. Heins also alleges that the airline told him they couldn’t help him with a hotel room or hire car, so he eventually took matters into his own hands and drove his family for around six-and-a-half hours to get up to Vermont in time. Read it at Independent
Chicago on pace for 6 times as many carjackings as eight years ago: report
Chicago carjackings are on pace to rise again in 2022 after already dramatic increases in 2020 and 2021, trending towards a number that would be six times higher than just eight years ago. "The data on Chicago carjacking through the years, and especially through the first half of 2022, serves...
Randi Weingarten admits to sharing fake list of 'banned' books: 'My bad'
American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten admitted to sharing a false tweet claiming that certain books were banned in Florida on Sunday. "I should have double checked before I retweeted this list. My bad. Looks like some of the books weren’t banned. Book bans are very real & dangerous," she said on Sunday. Weingarten included a screenshot of her original tweet, which said, "Books we have taught for generations!!!!!"
Virginia Patton, actress in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ dead at 97: ‘Another bell has rung’
Virginia Patton, who starred as Ruth Dakin Bailey, the sister-in-law of Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey in "It’s a Wonderful Life," has died. She was 97. The actress passed away on Thursday at an assisted living facility in Albany, Georgia, the Mathews Funeral Home announced. Karolyn Grimes, who played...
Public school districts implementing COVID restrictions meet ferocious community pushback
School districts have re-implemented mandates for children for the 2022-2023 academic year, against the wishes of many parents across the U.S., who have been fighting it tooth and nail at board of education meetings. Most recently, a 4-year-old boy in San Francisco, California was kicked out of school for not...
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November, but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
Father of Utah Little Leaguer 'grateful' son still alive after suffering serious head injury in bunk-bed fall
The father of a Utah Little Leaguer who suffered a serious head injury when he fell from the top bunk in the dorms in Pennsylvania while he was asleep said Sunday "there is a chance" his son makes a full recovery. Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press his 12-year-old son...
Arizona woman missing after swept away by floodwaters in Utah's Zion National Park
Authorities on Sunday continued searching for an Arizona woman who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah's Zion National Park. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion search and rescue team were in the Virgin River area Sunday searching for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson.
