A man says he was forced to drive all night to get his family to his brother’s wedding on time after his airline unexpectedly changed the destination of his planned flight to the wrong country. In January, Grady Heins booked an American Airlines connecting flight from Seattle cross country to Burlington, Vermont, for the big day in May. But before his departure, Heins received an alarming email about his “upcoming trip to Canada.” Heins alleged that the airline had changed the final destination of his travel plans to Montreal without him approving the switch. Instead, he had to get a flight with his family to Philadelphia, but found that his onward flight to Burlington was canceled. Heins also alleges that the airline told him they couldn’t help him with a hotel room or hire car, so he eventually took matters into his own hands and drove his family for around six-and-a-half hours to get up to Vermont in time. Read it at Independent

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 20 MINUTES AGO