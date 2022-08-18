ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Central sets its sights on a state championship in Class 4A-Metro

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEcc0_0hM6Hn8v00

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA – State championship expectations reign supreme around the Palm Beach Central Broncos and for good reasons.

The Broncos are fresh off a 10-1 season that saw Palm Beach Central fall just one game shy of making it into the state semifinals in Class 8A. Now playing in a new classification of Class 4A-Metro, the Broncos’ primary goal of competing for a state championship hasn’t changed one bit under first-year head coach Kevin Thompson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSQzY_0hM6Hn8v00
The Broncos went 10-1 in 2021 and reached the region final in Class 8A.

Photo courtesy of Palm Beach Central Football

“We are trying to bring home a state championship,” Thompson said about expectations. “Our team’s goals is to get better after each practice. Improving off the previous weeks.”

Some challenges the team faces come from beyond the talent and X’s and O’s, but more on how the team acts, and reacts to things on the field. Thompson points out that discipline will be something that could unravel the talented Broncos.

Thompson, who was Palm Beach Central’s defensive coordinator in 2020-2021, brings back a solid core of players from last year’s region finalist team, as quarterback Ahmad Haston is back after throwing for 3,018 yards and 30 touchdowns last year versus just two interceptions.

Haston, a University of Massachusetts commit, is a signal caller to watch for in South Florida and brings back the weapons to have another statistically big campaign.

The Broncos also return senior wideout Luby Maurice Jr. (43 catches, 679 yards in 2021) as Haston’s go-to-target. On defense, defensive back Justin Bostic (61 tackles, 3 interceptions in 2021), linebacker Devin Wygant (97 tackles in 2021) and linebacker Nicholas Toussaint (17 tackles in 2021).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qz72p_0hM6Hn8v00
Palm Beach Central will be playing in Class 4A-Metro, District 10 in 2022-2023.

Photo courtesy of Palm Beach Central Football

“We have a talented team but focusing on the details can improve whether or not we are a successful team,” said Thompson.

In Palm Beach Central’s new district, based on the new metro-suburban reclassification, the Broncos are the prohibitive favorite ahead of Forest Hill, Leonard and Wellington. Wellington will be Palm Beach Central’s top challenger within the district. The Broncos edged out the Wolves, 17-14, when they met a year ago.

The Broncos’ schedule provides them with a tough road heading into the playoffs. It includes Palm Beach Lakes, a trip up to Lakewood, Class 1A-Rural state title contender Pahokee, Palm Beach Gardens and an end of season match-up versus Carol City sums up what will be a challenging slate.

“We have no thoughts on the new district,” Thompson said. “We are just trying to take it week by week and get ready for the opponents next on the schedule. We are just controlling what we can control and we can control how we play football.”

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Coach arrested after brawl at youth basketball game

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A local basketball coach was arrested after a big brawl during a game. Coral Springs Police officers responded to the Coral Springs Gymnasium last week after getting a call about a fight. The caller said that basketball coaches, parents and players got into a brawl...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Wellington, FL
City
Pahokee, FL
Wellington, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Palm Beach, FL
Education
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Education
Wellington, FL
Education
Palm Beach, FL
Sports
City
Palm Beach, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

In relation to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up day by day. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, proprietor of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Delicacies in Pembroke Pines, is anticipated to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (the place Dealer Joe’s is positioned). Prospects will be capable to select from proteins, in addition to vegetarian and vegan choices, to construct their bowls, pitas and salads. 1530 N. Federal Freeway, Fort Lauderdale; 954-630-3777; MazzaKitchen.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WOKV

5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway

Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
HIALEAH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lakewood#Forest Hill#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Palm Beach Central
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home

A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells

Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
BOCANEWSNOW

CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS

Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI

Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker’s Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn’t surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Head-on crash injures three in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on I-95 in Martin County. Martin County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred near mile marker 90, and that the three people involved have been transported to trauma facilities. The crash caused the two right lanes...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S

COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Early voting wraps up on the Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting is now over on the Treasure Coast, but people inPalm Beach County still have the chance to cast their ballot before election day. In Martin County, supervisor of elections Vicki Davis says early voting was successful this year. "We’ve had no issues," Davis...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy