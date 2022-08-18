Palm Beach Central sets its sights on a state championship in Class 4A-Metro

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA – State championship expectations reign supreme around the Palm Beach Central Broncos and for good reasons.

The Broncos are fresh off a 10-1 season that saw Palm Beach Central fall just one game shy of making it into the state semifinals in Class 8A. Now playing in a new classification of Class 4A-Metro, the Broncos’ primary goal of competing for a state championship hasn’t changed one bit under first-year head coach Kevin Thompson.

The Broncos went 10-1 in 2021 and reached the region final in Class 8A. Photo courtesy of Palm Beach Central Football

“We are trying to bring home a state championship,” Thompson said about expectations. “Our team’s goals is to get better after each practice. Improving off the previous weeks.”

Some challenges the team faces come from beyond the talent and X’s and O’s, but more on how the team acts, and reacts to things on the field. Thompson points out that discipline will be something that could unravel the talented Broncos.

Thompson, who was Palm Beach Central’s defensive coordinator in 2020-2021, brings back a solid core of players from last year’s region finalist team, as quarterback Ahmad Haston is back after throwing for 3,018 yards and 30 touchdowns last year versus just two interceptions.

Haston, a University of Massachusetts commit, is a signal caller to watch for in South Florida and brings back the weapons to have another statistically big campaign.

The Broncos also return senior wideout Luby Maurice Jr. (43 catches, 679 yards in 2021) as Haston’s go-to-target. On defense, defensive back Justin Bostic (61 tackles, 3 interceptions in 2021), linebacker Devin Wygant (97 tackles in 2021) and linebacker Nicholas Toussaint (17 tackles in 2021).

Palm Beach Central will be playing in Class 4A-Metro, District 10 in 2022-2023. Photo courtesy of Palm Beach Central Football

“We have a talented team but focusing on the details can improve whether or not we are a successful team,” said Thompson.

In Palm Beach Central’s new district, based on the new metro-suburban reclassification, the Broncos are the prohibitive favorite ahead of Forest Hill, Leonard and Wellington. Wellington will be Palm Beach Central’s top challenger within the district. The Broncos edged out the Wolves, 17-14, when they met a year ago.

The Broncos’ schedule provides them with a tough road heading into the playoffs. It includes Palm Beach Lakes, a trip up to Lakewood, Class 1A-Rural state title contender Pahokee, Palm Beach Gardens and an end of season match-up versus Carol City sums up what will be a challenging slate.

“We have no thoughts on the new district,” Thompson said. “We are just trying to take it week by week and get ready for the opponents next on the schedule. We are just controlling what we can control and we can control how we play football.”

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.