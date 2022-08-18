The Fayette Falcons football team aiming for another special season after winning 11 games in 2021

By Jon Walker | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project

SBLive Missouri is breaking down various high school football teams throughout the Show-Me State in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Fayette Falcons.

HEAD COACH

Mike Thompson (5th year)

RETURNING STARTERS

6 offense, 5 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 11-2

League record: 5-1, 2nd in Lewis and Clark Conference

Playoffs: Loss 21-20 to Marceline in Class 1 quarterfinals

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR/DE Chase Allen-Jackman, 6-3, 182, Sr.

Allen-Jackman will enter his farewell campaign on the heels of a season that included all-conference, all-district and all-state honors. He’s earned offers from both Army and Air Force, and he “will be asked to produce a lot on offense” this season, Thompson said. He helped the Falcons’ offense put up 44 points per contest last fall as “one of the top WRs in the state,” Thompson said.

QB/DB Ben Wells, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Wells’ senior season will be his third as Fayette’s gunslinger, and he’s hoping to only build on a junior year that garnered all-conference and all-district nods. “How Ben delivers the ball as a QB this season will be the key factor in the success of our passing game,” Thompson said. But when Wells isn’t gashing defenses with his dual-threat ability, he’s leading the Falcons’ secondary on defense.

FB/LB DJ Moore, 6-3, 225, Sr.

There isn’t anything easy about trying to bring down someone as big and athletic as Moore is. He was all-conference, all-district and all-state as a junior, and he’s “the physical leader of our team,” Thompson said. Without Garren Vroman, the Falcons’ star running back who graduated and is now at Central Methodist University, Thompson knows “how well DJ plays as a RB and ILB will directly affect our success this season.”

OUTLOOK

Thompson and Fayette had a choice to make during last year’s quarterfinals, and they chose to try for a 2-point conversion in the game’s waning moments. It, of course, wasn’t successful, and that meant one of the most successful seasons in school history “ended a little sooner than we should have,” Thompson said. Now the Falcons are hoping to make another run back to that point.

Behind a bunch of experience returning on the offensive line, the Falcons are expected to continue their dominant rushing attack from a season ago. They averaged 320 yards rushing per game last fall, courtesy of rushing efforts from Vroman and blocking efforts from Moore. Thompson, however, is expecting to “be able to count on a balanced attack” in 2022.

Defensively, Thompson is looking to the defensive line and linebackers “to be the anchor of our defense,” he said. It was a unit that allowed only 138 yards rushing per game in 2021, and Thompson is expecting that standard to be met again this fall.

This season, Thompson thinks, is reliant upon two things. First, he believes it’s crucial for his team to stay healthy. The program’s numbers “will not be great,” he said, so it’s important for players to be available. Second, he knows that the younger, inexperienced players will need to step it up a notch. “If the young guys develop quickly and we stay healthy, it could be another special season,” Thompson said.

The Falcons don’t have long before their 2022 campaign gets underway with a jamboree against North Callaway, Harrisburg and Slater on Aug. 19. Then, a week later, Fayette travels to Carrolton to open the regular season.

COACH SAID

“We will attack the season with mental and physical toughness, run full speed to the ball, embrace the good and forget the bad, and enjoy the process of playing each play one at a time.” - Coach Mike Thompson