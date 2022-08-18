Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain man allegedly beat woman with pistol, ran from police
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man is set to face a judge early next month on allegations that he assaulted a woman with a pistol before trying to run from police. Amir Brown, 18, of 30 Pierremount Ave., was allegedly found with crack cocaine and suspected drug proceeds, according to the police report for his arrest.
Register Citizen
New Haven man facing prison for stealing 2,000 cartons of cigarettes from Milford business
MILFORD — A New Haven man charged with stealing more than 2,000 cartons of cigarettes while working for a Milford-based tobacco distributor will serve jail time after taking a plea deal, according to court records. The suspect, 36-year-old Luis Cruz, entered a written plea of nolo contendere, or no...
Register Citizen
Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect
MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home
Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men. When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.
Eyewitness News
Middletown Police seek suspect following armed robbery in McDonald’s parking lot
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Middletown. Police were called to the parking lot of a McDonald’s on South Main Street for the report of an armed robbery. The victim was meeting the...
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
Register Citizen
Man convicted of 2012 West Haven killing awaiting new trial three years after verdict overturned
MILFORD — The man convicted of pulling the trigger during a 2012 West Haven killing is awaiting a new trial more than three years after the state Supreme Court overturned a jury’s verdicts in his case. Eugene Walker, 36, appeared briefly before Judge Peter Brown on Wednesday in...
Suspicious Person Call Leads to Crack Bust
LISBON, CT – On August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the...
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
Suspect who shot loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester arrested
Police arrested the man who allegedly shot a loss prevention officer at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon.
Suspect named in Manchester mall shooting
Police in Manchester have named a suspect in connection with the shooting Friday in the Macy’s at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. A store security officer was shot
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Arrest Made In Connex Credit Union Robbery
Hamden Police have arrested a woman for allegedly robbing Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden. Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the bank’s 2100 Dixwell Ave. branch location on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. According to a Thursday press release from the police department, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed, and nobody was injured.
NECN
Man Shot, Killed Outside Conn. Night Club
A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight. Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle,...
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
Bristol Press
Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash
EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
Ex-Top Cop Gets $500 Fine, No Prison Time
A state judge ordered ex-New Haven Police Lt. Rahgue Tennant to pay a $500 fine — and gave him no time in prison or on probation — after he was found guilty of recklessly causing physical harm to his then-wife by throwing a Lysol can at her head.
Victim in Waterbury's 3rd homicide of the week identified by police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is dead after he was found shot outside of a restaurant in the city early Thursday morning, police said. Police were called to Berties West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street just before 1 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When...
Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on East Main Street on Wednesday. Police officers were dispatched to Liberty Bank just before 3 p.m. on the report of a bank robbery. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the suspect had already fled the scene and that […]
Berlin High School student killed in bicycle crash
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of Berlin Turnpike, at a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. He […]
