Southington, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain man allegedly beat woman with pistol, ran from police

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man is set to face a judge early next month on allegations that he assaulted a woman with a pistol before trying to run from police. Amir Brown, 18, of 30 Pierremount Ave., was allegedly found with crack cocaine and suspected drug proceeds, according to the police report for his arrest.
Register Citizen

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home

Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men. When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
#Prison#Theft#Home Depot#Lowes#Main
New Haven Independent

Arrest Made In Connex Credit Union Robbery

Hamden Police have arrested a woman for allegedly robbing Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden. Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the bank’s 2100 Dixwell Ave. branch location on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. According to a Thursday press release from the police department, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed, and nobody was injured.
NECN

Man Shot, Killed Outside Conn. Night Club

A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight. Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle,...
Eyewitness News

State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
Bristol Press

Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash

EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
WTNH

Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on East Main Street on Wednesday. Police officers were dispatched to Liberty Bank just before 3 p.m. on the report of a bank robbery. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the suspect had already fled the scene and that […]
WTNH

Berlin High School student killed in bicycle crash

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of Berlin Turnpike, at a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. He […]
