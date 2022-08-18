Hamden Police have arrested a woman for allegedly robbing Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden. Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the bank’s 2100 Dixwell Ave. branch location on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. According to a Thursday press release from the police department, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed, and nobody was injured.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO