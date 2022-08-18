ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
eastvillagetimes.com

SDSU holds Snapdragon Stadium ribbon cutting ceremony

San Diego State officially opened Snapdragon Stadium on Friday afternoon in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place just outside the main stadium entrance. The event was not open to the general public and included a small number of invited guests and media. SDSU was joined by San Diego city leaders...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
College Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
City
Poway, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats Edge Scripps Ranch

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13...
BRAWLEY, CA
scenicstates.com

10 Largest Convention Centers in the US

Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Hoke
NBC San Diego

Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau

You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapdragon Stadium#The San Diego Union#Sdsu#The University Of Houston
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds

San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy