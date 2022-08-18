Read full article on original website
eastvillagetimes.com
SDSU holds Snapdragon Stadium ribbon cutting ceremony
San Diego State officially opened Snapdragon Stadium on Friday afternoon in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place just outside the main stadium entrance. The event was not open to the general public and included a small number of invited guests and media. SDSU was joined by San Diego city leaders...
Fans fill Snapdragon Stadium for pre-season scrimmage
Fans filled Snapdragon Stadium for a pre-season scrimmage on Saturday. ABC 10News got a preview of what football season will look like for the Aztecs.
Exploring Snapdragon Stadium: Our First Tour of SDSU’s New Mission Valley Venue
The new home of San Diego State football, San Diego Wave women’s soccer and year-round entertainment was declared finished Friday — two years and two days after ground was broken in Mission Valley. More than a dozen media reps were given a two-hour tour of Snapdragon Stadium. Afterward,...
Watch: Cathedral Catholic sophomore Madden Faraimo breaks down Saturday's 28-14 win over Mater Dei Catholic
CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Cathedral Catholic sophomore Madden Faraimo began his season with a bang, recovering a third quarter fumble before snagging two fourth quarter interceptions in Saturday's 28-14 win over Mater Dei Catholic. Faraimo talked to SBLive after the game about what worked so well on ...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats Edge Scripps Ranch
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13...
News Now: New San Diego border crossing under construction soon
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We take a look at the new port of entry that could change daily travel habits for thousands of locals.
Researchers highlight San Diego’s weakest cliffs
Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers are using advanced technology trying to understand which cliffs in California are falling the fastest.
scenicstates.com
10 Largest Convention Centers in the US
Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
Jailed Ponzi Schemer Gina Champion-Cain Being Sued for Divorce in San Diego
Steve Cain filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his San Diego Superior Court petition. Except for the length of the marriage — their 32nd anniversary was last week — and the fact no children are involved, the filing is unremarkable. But his wife’s name makes the case compelling.
Ukrainian students begin new school year in San Diego
Ukrainian students who fled the war overseas are beginning a new school year in San Diego. ABC 10News spoke with one family settling in to a new chapter.
NBC San Diego
Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau
You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
kusi.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar hosts San Diego Happy Hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is in town to present the Surfrider San Diego Happy Hours at Beach House in Mission Beach, and Tin Roof in the Gaslamp Quarter. Hagar’s new Beach Bar Cocktails champion his mission to keep the beaches and...
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds
San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
Low-rider community's fight to end cruising ban shifts into high gear
SAN DIEGO — The statewide move to end bans on cruising shifted into high gear this week. Lawmakers in Sacramento are urging cities statewide to decriminalize cruising events. California's state Senate and Assembly have passed a resolution encouraging California cities to repeal their cruising bans. It's a message that...
NBC San Diego
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
Politics Report: State’s Top Transpo Official Says Mileage Fee Is ‘Inevitable’
Elected officials in San Diego have feuded for years now over regional planners’ proposal to charge drivers for however much they drive to fund the county’s transportation system. The state, not local electeds, will ultimately decide whether county drivers somehow pay for how much they drive – and...
San Diego home values dip as market adjusts
It mirrors a cooldown seen across the country -- but the typical home value here is still a whopping $894,246, per Zillow.
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
24hip-hop.com
Meet Trill Bans, The San Diego Music Producer Making Waves In The Industry
Trill Bans, born Marko Cervantes, is a Platinum Billboard #1 charting producer from San Diego, CA. He started producing when he was 16 years old and has worked with numerous artists such as Lil Durk, Young Thug, Babyface Ray as well as made waves in the Florida scene working with Hotboii.
