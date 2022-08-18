Robinson Knights aims to compete against all comers

TAMPA, FLORIDA – Getting back to the days of when the Robinson Knights were one of the top programs around when Mike DePue was the head coach isn’t simply going to happen overnight.

Robinson’s sights are set on turning around the program in 2022. Photo courtesy of Robinson Knights Football Facebook

The last time the Knights finished 6-4 or better was in the 2012 season in DePue’s final campaign with the team. Robinson reached the Class 5A state semifinals that year. Now Robinson is just trying to get themselves to a point where they can compete week in and week out, with head coach Marlo Hollingshed getting the program pointed in the right direction.

“We’re excited to get started here,” Hollingshed said. “We’re young, we’re talented on both sides of the ball. We’re going to turn a lot of heads and surprise a lot of folks.”

Robinson will be starting sophomore Eric Archield under center on offense, but the youngster will have some experience around him at the skill positions. IT will be a senior-laden crew when it comes to the receiving corps, as Josh Crump, Jeremiah Fernandez and Kassim Johnson all will be targets for Archield in the passing game.

Archield brings good size to the quarterback position at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and though there’s a lack of experience, being able to make plays with his arms and legs will play a factor in helping the Knights’ offense go in 2022.

“Defensively, we are looking to be fast, get after it every play,” Hollingshed said. “We’re going to hit some folks. Also on defense we are looking for Devin Collado to step up and Pedro Saenz III on the defensive line and Lakeem Johnson in the secondary. Those three are going to lead our defense.”

The Knights’ biggest game of the season is the rivalry game versus Plant on Sep. 16. Photo courtesy of Robinson Knights Football Facebook

Class 2A-Metro, District 6 is the new district the Knights will be playing out of for 2022, with Blake, Jefferson and Tampa Catholic. The overall regular season schedule of games kicks off with a home game versus Spoto and the annual battle for South Tampa with Plant takes place on Sep. 16. Though Robinson also has tough match-ups against Tampa Catholic and Berkeley Prep, Hollingshed just wants to get things lined up and go to battle.

“We play whoever they put on the schedule,” Hollingshed said of his group. “It doesn’t really matter who we play. We are going to line down and play some football. We’re looking forward to all the games this season. Last year, we finished the season at 3-7 and this year, we’re excited to be able to compete again. Of course guys are all for that Plant-Robinson rivalry, but me and my staff are going to take it one game at a time.”

