ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old William Klenk of Hartly, Delaware. It is unknown when William was last seen. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white...
HARTLY, DE
firststateupdate.com

DOC Confirms Two Corrections Officers Seriously Injured By Inmate Thursday

Officials with the Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed that two of its officers were injured on Thursday. Authorities said on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 2 Correctional Officers assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) were injured after being assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
SMYRNA, DE
WDEL 1150AM

2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware

Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
SMYRNA, DE
WMDT.com

Suspect arrested in connection to Salisbury assault

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an assault with a firearm that happened earlier this month. Just before 8 p.m. on August 7th, officers with the Salisbury Police Department responded to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for a report of a person who had been shot. On arrival, officers met with the 24-year-old male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his torso. The victim told police that he was parked in his vehicle in the 600 block of Smith Street when he was approached by an unidentified male subject. The subject allegedly displayed a firearm, shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle, and fled the area on foot.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
WBOC

Two Correctional Officers Assaulted at Vaughn Correctional Center

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) - Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an...
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Corrections Officers Reportedly Beaten By Inmate In Smyrna Thursday

The Delaware Department of Correction is investigating an assault on two correctional officers at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, according to multiple sources familiar with the incident. Sources tell FSU that two officers were doing their rounds in the C-Wing of the prison where they encountered a...
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

Fire Damages Salisbury Townhouse

SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury townhouse. A Salisbury police officer on routine patrol came across the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the two-story home located at 502 Green Mor Court Unit 1. The...
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Tru Vale Acres#Delaware State Police#Ems#Troop 7
WMDT.com

Pair arrested on felony drug, gun charges following traffic stop

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – Two teens were taken into custody Wednesday night after guns and drugs were found during a traffic stop. We’re told Pocomoke City Police Officers were working a special gun violence grant detail when they observed a black-colored passenger vehicle traveling south on Route 13 with no functioning tag lights. Officers subsequently stopped the vehicle and detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
WGMD Radio

High School Band Booster Treasurer Charged With Theft

The Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters has been charged with stealing more than $15,000 from the account to pay for personal items and a variety of personal bills. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, school administrators notified the Criminal Investigation Division about the missing funds last...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOC

Woman Arrested for Embezzling From Wicomico High School Band Boosters Account

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury woman is facing multiple charges following accusations that she embezzled more than $15,000 from Wicomico High School's Band Boosters account. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that on July 13, Wicomico High administrators notified detectives that someone was stealing funds from the school's Band Boosters account.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Salisbury woman charged with embezzling over $15k from high school Band Boosters

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been charged with embezzling over $15,000 from a local high school’s Band Boosters. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the administration at Wicomico High School on July 13th that a subject was stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. Further investigation revealed that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen a total of $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. Police say Cook used the stolen funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

Breaking: Man Critically Injured in Seaford Shooting

Seaford police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head. It was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Chandler Heights II. Arriving officers found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to a trauma center where police say he was last reported in life-threatening condition.
WBOC

One Killed, Two Injured in Selbyville Crash

SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured in Selbyville. Police said that just after 8 a.m., a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road and approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard and approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. Police said that for reasons still unknown, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard, according to police.
SELBYVILLE, DE
police1.com

School Resource Officer - Deputy Sheriff – Lateral-Certified / School Resource Officer Division

Caroline County Sheriff's Office - Denton, Maryland. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is hiring for Maryland Certified Police Officers to fill its ranks in the School Resource Officer Division. Call 410-479-4105 to have an application emailed to you or you can download an application here https://www.carolinemd.org/jobs.aspx. Assigned by the Sheriff’s...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy