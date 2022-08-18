Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DOC Confirms Two Corrections Officers Seriously Injured By Inmate Thursday
Officials with the Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed that two of its officers were injured on Thursday. Authorities said on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 2 Correctional Officers assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) were injured after being assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
Suspect arrested in connection to Salisbury assault
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an assault with a firearm that happened earlier this month. Just before 8 p.m. on August 7th, officers with the Salisbury Police Department responded to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for a report of a person who had been shot. On arrival, officers met with the 24-year-old male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his torso. The victim told police that he was parked in his vehicle in the 600 block of Smith Street when he was approached by an unidentified male subject. The subject allegedly displayed a firearm, shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle, and fled the area on foot.
Police Blotter: Milton Man Charged for Assault
MILTON, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for...
Fire Damages Salisbury Townhouse
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury townhouse. A Salisbury police officer on routine patrol came across the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the two-story home located at 502 Green Mor Court Unit 1. The...
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
Pair arrested on felony drug, gun charges following traffic stop
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – Two teens were taken into custody Wednesday night after guns and drugs were found during a traffic stop. We’re told Pocomoke City Police Officers were working a special gun violence grant detail when they observed a black-colored passenger vehicle traveling south on Route 13 with no functioning tag lights. Officers subsequently stopped the vehicle and detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Police: Salisbury woman charged with embezzling over $15k from high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been charged with embezzling over $15,000 from a local high school’s Band Boosters. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the administration at Wicomico High School on July 13th that a subject was stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. Further investigation revealed that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen a total of $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. Police say Cook used the stolen funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills.
Murder in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: Man Shot to Death
Cops in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the shooting was reported just after 4 AM. Officials were called via a 911 call to 6805 Delilah Road for a shooting. A man who was shot...
Breaking: Man Critically Injured in Seaford Shooting
Seaford police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head. It was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Chandler Heights II. Arriving officers found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to a trauma center where police say he was last reported in life-threatening condition.
One Killed, Two Injured in Selbyville Crash
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured in Selbyville. Police said that just after 8 a.m., a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road and approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard and approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. Police said that for reasons still unknown, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard, according to police.
Friday Morning Police Pursuit Ends With Rollover Crash In Dover, Driver GOA
At around 1:40 Friday morning rescue crews were dispatched to South Bay Road and Route 1 for reports of a vehicle crash with entrapment. While en route crews learned that Delaware State Police were pursuing a vehicle when it hit a bridge and rolled over. When crews arrived on scene...
School Resource Officer - Deputy Sheriff – Lateral-Certified / School Resource Officer Division
Caroline County Sheriff's Office - Denton, Maryland. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is hiring for Maryland Certified Police Officers to fill its ranks in the School Resource Officer Division. Call 410-479-4105 to have an application emailed to you or you can download an application here https://www.carolinemd.org/jobs.aspx. Assigned by the Sheriff’s...
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
