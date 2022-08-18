ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Betsy DeVos: President Biden pressed forehead against mine in 2019 encounter

By Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wV3Gp_0hM6GejX00

Former U.S. Education Secretary and Michigan native Betsy DeVos says President Joe Biden once greeted her in a manner that would fit the definition of sexual harassment under rules his administration has proposed for college and university students.

DeVos said that before Biden was president, he approached her at a speaking engagement, while she was using a wheelchair to recover from a broken pelvis. The two had not met previously, she said.

Biden placed his hands on her shoulders, so she had "nowhere to go to or escape," and pressed "his forehead on my forehead" for several seconds, DeVos said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast on SiriusXM, aired Thursday.

"If he had done that as a student on a college campus, under his proposed rule, I would have a Title IX sexual harassment allegation to levy against him, because of his conduct," said DeVos, a billionaire businesswoman and significant donor to conservative and Republican causes, including right-to-work legislation and use of public dollars to support private schools.

More: Michigan's DeVos family throws its support behind Tudor Dixon for governor

More: Michigan private schools got public funds for COVID-19 relief: How it was spent isn't clear

It was not immediately clear whether such conduct would meet the definition of sexual harassment under the proposed rules.

DeVos did not say exactly when the incident happened, but news reports show she was using a wheelchair in January 2019, while a member of former President Donald Trump's cabinet.

DeVos told Kelly she cited the incident as an example to illustrate how the Biden administration's Title IX proposals go too far. The White House "is so bent on trying to politicize and weaponize a law that was meant to protect women and give them access to education, not to weaponize it to harm others."

More: Biden administration proposes protections for transgender students and against sexual violence in schools

More: Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers

Biden has been accused of being overly handsy in his greetings with women and girls in the past, including allegations of unwanted touching . A Biden spokesman did not immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

The Department of Education said in June it wants to reinstate Title IX regulations tossed out by the Trump administration , when DeVos was in charge of education policy.

Proposed rules would provide stronger protections against sex and gender discrimination on college campuses, as well as for anyone who claims they were the victim of sexual assault on campus.

The changes seek to overhaul a federal rule known as Title IX, which mandates federal regulations that affect men's and women’s college athletics teams, how universities investigate sexual assault on their campuses and protections for transgender or gay students.

Regulations introduced under President Trump required hearings on sexual violence accusations and limited the type of incidents universities could address.

Proponents say the new rules would provide needed protections for transgender students and others.

DeVos said that during her encounter with Biden, he asked her whether she had received any "hardware" as part of the treatment for her injury. She said he told her that he had once received nine screws in his shoulder, "but everyone thought they were in his head," she said.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4 . Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter .

Become a subscriber .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Betsy DeVos: President Biden pressed forehead against mine in 2019 encounter

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Sex Discrimination#Title Ix#Forehead#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy