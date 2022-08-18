Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Georgia State Trooper involved in crash on Bay Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia State trooper was involved in a crash Saturday. Police say a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street approaching the Fell Street intersection around 10:35 p.m. A car stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street and entered the Bay Street intersection traveling north...
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
wtoc.com
Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
Three injured in Alabama Ave. shooting Saturday night
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
Family Win $1.7 Billion Against Ford Motor Co. for 2014 Pickup Truck Crash That Killed Georgia Couple
A grand jury decision years in the making over a wrongful death suit resulted in a historic payout on Friday. The Gwinnett County jury decided unanimously that Ford Motor Company should face $1.7 billion in punitive damages for a fatal rollover crash in 2014 that killed Georgia couple Melvin and Voncile Hill, 74 and 62, when they were crushed inside. The amount is the largest in state history. The family’s attorneys argued the crash was caused by an overlooked flaw in the Ford F-250, which they described as “dangerously defective roofs,” according to the AP, with one attorney describing the popular pickup truck’s ceiling as weak as a convertible’s. “More deaths and severe injuries are certain because millions of these trucks are on the road,” said Gerald Davidson, one of the family’s attorneys, in a statement released Sunday. The auto manufacturer has denied the claims, arguing the verdict isn’t supported by evidence. A spokesman for the company said Saturday that they intend to appeal the verdict.Read it at Associated Press
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
SPD investigates overnight downtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Savannah. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Whitaker and Broughton Street. Police say that they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located a suspect vehicle and stopped it. Detectives continue to investigate […]
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
Man killed in overnight shooting in Midtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting left a 22-year-old man dead early Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it happened in the 800 block of W. 38th Street, near Bulloch Street around 3 a.m. Police found Phoenix Odom dead at the scene. SPD says the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have […]
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
Savannah man faces minimum of 15 years for gun charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man faces a minimum of 15 years in prison for illegally possessing a gun. The Southern District of Georgia charged Raheem Jackson, 30, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Savannah man has three prior felony convictions, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern […]
WJCL
Savannah restaurant, 520 Tavern, outdoor furniture theft caught on camera
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Someone stole outdoor furniture at a Savannah restaurant and it was caught on camera. Locally owned 520 Tavern on the Southside said it was business as usual until they walked out to their patio area and realized something was missing. "We were going outside to do...
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
Savannah man reported missing has warrant out for arrest
A missing man out of Savannah, Georgia is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
