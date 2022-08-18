It’s smartphone season, and rumours around the new Apple iPhone 14 are hotting up. With reports suggesting that the tech juggernaut could unveil four new handsets at its upcoming Apple event, and finally ditch that provocative notch, consider us well and truly pumped.While there aren’t any concrete details at present, using previous dates and prior pre-order information, we can still theorise about when the iPhone 14 could launch, how much it might cost and what kind of pre-order deals we’ll see on the big day.Apple almost always announces a bunch of new iPhones toward the start of September, usually on a...

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO