Phone Arena

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
CNET

Apple Self Service Repair Comes to M1 MacBook Air and Pro

The Self Service Repair program Apple launched in April is expanding beyond iPhones to include M1-based Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. Starting on Tuesday you -- or a host of service centers, if you're not comfortable -- will be able to find a repair manual, buy select components from Apple, swap them out for replacements and return the old components to Apple, in many cases for credit.
CNET

Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More

Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s iOS 16 is finished according to report

Apple has apparently finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch next month, the software is currently in beta and the sixth beta of the software was released last week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has now finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch with the iPhone 14 in September. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say below.
laptopmag.com

New iPad 2022 leak just tipped ‘major’ redesign

Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is tipped to arrive in a September launch event, and it’s reportedly getting “major” design changes to give it a more modernized look — but it may ditch one handy feature. According to (semi-reliable) Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes via MacRumors, Apple is...
The Independent

Apple iPhone 14: How much could it cost and what pre-order deals can we expect?

It’s smartphone season, and rumours around the new Apple iPhone 14 are hotting up. With reports suggesting that the tech juggernaut could unveil four new handsets at its upcoming Apple event, and finally ditch that provocative notch, consider us well and truly pumped.While there aren’t any concrete details at present, using previous dates and prior pre-order information, we can still theorise about when the iPhone 14 could launch, how much it might cost and what kind of pre-order deals we’ll see on the big day.Apple almost always announces a bunch of new iPhones toward the start of September, usually on a...
CBS News

Apple will release the iPhone 14 on September 7, Bloomberg reports

Apple plans to unveil its newest iPhone line in an online streamed event on September 7, according to Bloomberg. The technology giant typically introduces its new devices in a splashy presentation from the company's Cupertino, California, headquarters. Apple released the iPhone 13 last September. That model featured a faster A15 Bionic processor, improved cameras and a smaller front-facing sensor notch. It also brought 5G cellular service to a wider swath of Americans.
notebookcheck.net

Neither Samsung Galaxy Watch5 nor Galaxy Watch5 Pro recharge as fast as advertised

Samsung advertises the Galaxy Watch5 series as featuring a new fast charging feature. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro should recharge 0-45% in just 30 minutes. However, an independent test has shown that this is unachievable in practice. Instead, new owners of either smartwatch should expect to wait a lot longer for either smartwatch to reach 45% charge, let alone full charge.
Apple Insider

iOS 16 development wrapped up, macOS Ventura & iPadOS 16 coming in October

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has reportedly finished development of its initial public release ofiOS 16 for September release — but iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura may wait until October.
Apple Insider

Apple employee petition demands flexibility against return-to-office policy

Apple employees are continuing to object to Apple's order to return to working from its offices, with a petition demanding the iPhone maker continues to offer "location flexible work" to its staff. Like other companies that put in place work-from-home schemes during the pandemic, Apple is struggling to get employees...
notebookcheck.net

Apple October event: Improved iPads and modernized M2 Macs on the menu

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is well-known for his regular updates in regard to Apple and his latest Power On newsletter covers not only the imminent iPhone 14 series launch but also what he believes Cupertino has lined up for an October event. Apple has held a launch event in October several times over recent years, including showing off new MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021 and launching the iPhone 12 series in October 2020. With the iPhone 14 release date supposedly penciled in for September 7, Gurman has offered up an idea of what might be on the menu for October.
