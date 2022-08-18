Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
CNET
Apple Self Service Repair Comes to M1 MacBook Air and Pro
The Self Service Repair program Apple launched in April is expanding beyond iPhones to include M1-based Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. Starting on Tuesday you -- or a host of service centers, if you're not comfortable -- will be able to find a repair manual, buy select components from Apple, swap them out for replacements and return the old components to Apple, in many cases for credit.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More
Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
notebookcheck.net
TSMC is no savior for Qualcomm either: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10T put to the test
More efficiency and less heat development. Users expected these attributes from the switch from Samsung to TSMC as the SoC manufacturer of the Qualcomm chipset. However, our review of the OnePlus 10T indicates that the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is no game changer. 5G Android Review...
Apple’s iOS 16 is finished according to report
Apple has apparently finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch next month, the software is currently in beta and the sixth beta of the software was released last week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has now finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch with the iPhone 14 in September. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say below.
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Specs, Release Date, Benchmarks, Price Listings
Here's the Ryzen 7000 release date, benchmarks, specifications, pricing, and all we know about AMD's Zen 4 architecture.
laptopmag.com
New iPad 2022 leak just tipped ‘major’ redesign
Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is tipped to arrive in a September launch event, and it’s reportedly getting “major” design changes to give it a more modernized look — but it may ditch one handy feature. According to (semi-reliable) Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes via MacRumors, Apple is...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
New intel suggests we will get an iPhone 14 Mini after all!
Major Asian Apple partner prepares to market the iPhone 14 Mini
Apple iPhone 14: How much could it cost and what pre-order deals can we expect?
It’s smartphone season, and rumours around the new Apple iPhone 14 are hotting up. With reports suggesting that the tech juggernaut could unveil four new handsets at its upcoming Apple event, and finally ditch that provocative notch, consider us well and truly pumped.While there aren’t any concrete details at present, using previous dates and prior pre-order information, we can still theorise about when the iPhone 14 could launch, how much it might cost and what kind of pre-order deals we’ll see on the big day.Apple almost always announces a bunch of new iPhones toward the start of September, usually on a...
Apple will release the iPhone 14 on September 7, Bloomberg reports
Apple plans to unveil its newest iPhone line in an online streamed event on September 7, according to Bloomberg. The technology giant typically introduces its new devices in a splashy presentation from the company's Cupertino, California, headquarters. Apple released the iPhone 13 last September. That model featured a faster A15 Bionic processor, improved cameras and a smaller front-facing sensor notch. It also brought 5G cellular service to a wider swath of Americans.
AMD vs Intel: Which CPUs Are Better in 2022?
We wade into the endless debate: Who makes the best CPU, AMD or Intel? Here's the blow-by-blow in ten categories.
notebookcheck.net
Neither Samsung Galaxy Watch5 nor Galaxy Watch5 Pro recharge as fast as advertised
Samsung advertises the Galaxy Watch5 series as featuring a new fast charging feature. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro should recharge 0-45% in just 30 minutes. However, an independent test has shown that this is unachievable in practice. Instead, new owners of either smartwatch should expect to wait a lot longer for either smartwatch to reach 45% charge, let alone full charge.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 development wrapped up, macOS Ventura & iPadOS 16 coming in October
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has reportedly finished development of its initial public release ofiOS 16 for September release — but iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura may wait until October.
Nvidia Details Grace Hopper CPU Superchip Design: 144 Cores on 4N TSMC Process
Nvidia shared more details about the Nvidia Grace CPU and Nvidia Grace Hopper CPU Superchip at Hot Chips 34.
Samsung's new handsets usher in new era of form factor diversity
The 2000s were a unique time for smartphone design. There were candybar phones, flip phones, slider phones and even taco phones (the gaming focused Nokia N-Gage placed its speaker and microphone on the side of the device rather than on the front). Full QWERTY keyboards were popularised by BlackBerry and...
Rare Intel Cannon Lake CPU Emerges With Three Chiplets
A new Cannon Lake "Special Samples" prototype CPU has emerged, showcasing a third die featuring integrated voltage regulation functionality.
Apple Insider
Apple employee petition demands flexibility against return-to-office policy
Apple employees are continuing to object to Apple's order to return to working from its offices, with a petition demanding the iPhone maker continues to offer "location flexible work" to its staff. Like other companies that put in place work-from-home schemes during the pandemic, Apple is struggling to get employees...
notebookcheck.net
Apple October event: Improved iPads and modernized M2 Macs on the menu
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is well-known for his regular updates in regard to Apple and his latest Power On newsletter covers not only the imminent iPhone 14 series launch but also what he believes Cupertino has lined up for an October event. Apple has held a launch event in October several times over recent years, including showing off new MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021 and launching the iPhone 12 series in October 2020. With the iPhone 14 release date supposedly penciled in for September 7, Gurman has offered up an idea of what might be on the menu for October.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display
Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y70, a gaming smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 144 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP triple rear-facing camera setup and a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 68 W fast charging. Lenovo has presented the...
