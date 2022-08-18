ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Is Getting Crossover Content With Journey Next Week

505 Games announced that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be receiving crossover content with thatgamecompany's Journey on August 23. The update includes a new section of the castle called The Tunnels, which is inspired by Journey's level design. In order to reach The Tunnels, players need to find a secret entrance within the castle. At the end of the maze, there's the Guardian Dragon to fight, and defeating it will reward the player with a special Journey-inspired equippable item.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Might Be Teasing A Lord Of The Rings Crossover

Fortnite could soon get a splash of Lord of the Rings, if a recently discovered Easter egg in Epic Games' battle royale is to be believed. As highlighted by ShiinaBR on Twitter, an in-game sandcastle that has been a work-in-progress over the course of the most recent season was recently updated to have a massive hole in its wall. With the most-recent update, fans have finally seemed to put two and two together--the sandcastle in question is almost certainly modeled after the iconic Lord of the Rings location Helm's Deep.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Respawn Announces Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Launch Date

Apex Legends Mobile's developers have announced the game's next battle pass will arrive next week. Though the new seasonal battle pass has not yet been named, Respawn has confirmed that Season 2: Distortion will end on August 23 at 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET, with Season 2.5 launching one minute later.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower Getting 3 v 3 Battles Next Month

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower will add 3 v 3 multiplayer battles along with new heroes and new outfits in a large update coming September 15. The biggest portion of the update is multiplayer, including rankings. In 3 v 3 battles, players will choose three heroes to combat their enemy. You can win by vanquishing each of the enemy's champions or by destroying all their crystals. With multiplayer also comes a League system. Players will be able to rise in rank and earn rewards based on their performance.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Zacian Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Zacian will soon be coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Legendary Pokemon returns after a long absence alongside Pokemon Go’s Pokemon World Championship event. We haven’t seen Zacian in raids inabout a year since it was initially released, so new players and those who might be coming back from a break are likely ready to battle the Warrior Pokemon and add it to their collections. Veterans will also have the opportunity to earn more Candy and Candy XL to power up the ones they may already have.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ubisoft Details New Rainbow Six Siege Season Operation Brutal Swarm

Rainbow Six Siege's latest season, Brutal Swarm, has just been unveiled by Ubisoft and there's a lot of news to parse through beginning with a new operator. Grim, the newest addition to Siege's ever-expanding roster, hails from Singapore and joins the game as an Attacker. He brings with him the Kawan Hive Launcher, an over-the-shoulder launcher that sends out a swarm of bee-shaped nanobots that mark whoever walks through them. The canister they come in will stick to the surface it's launched at, and if you're tagged by Grim's swarm, the Attackers will be able to track you. Grim will also be a high speed, low health attacker (colloquially known as a "three-speed, one-health" operator), and because of that build, he'll be packing the 552 Commando assault rifle as well as the SG-CQB shotgun for primary options.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hogwarts Legacy's ASMR Video Is Very Relaxing And Graphically Impressive

Hogwarts Legacy devs Avalanche Software released a new ASMR video featuring in-game 4K footage. Titled A Hot Summer Day, the 20-minute ASMR video focuses on outdoor locations with bubbling brooks, chirping birds, and croaking frogs. It's an innovative way of showing off the game's graphics, with many locations in the video being very impressive.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Dragon Ball Adventure Island Creative Code And Guide

Fortnite's crossover event with Dragon Ball has provided a staggering amount of challenges, cosmetics, and fun items based on the popular anime franchise. This week, though, Epic is taking things even further by letting you visit Dragon Ball Adventure Island, allowing you to visit iconic locations from Dragon Ball Super and complete a couple of new themed challenges while you're there.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

I Heart Resident Evil 4 (ft. The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, and More!)

Join The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, Caddicarus, The Completionist, Ink Ribbon, DaveControl, and GameSpot's very own Chris Morris, Kurt Indovina, and Jean-Luc Seipke as they discuss just the industry changing Resident Evil 4, and how much they absolutely adored the game. JJ of Residence of Evil, DaveControl, and The...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Game Days Gone Moving Forward With Movie Adaptation - Report

Another popular Sony PlayStation game is making steps towards becoming a movie. According to Deadline, Sony PlayStation Productions is developing a feature-length version of Days Gone. Released in 2019, the action-adventure game is set in the Pacific Northwest after a global pandemic, and casts players in the role of former...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

What To Expect: Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 | GameSpot News

A few weeks after hitting us with Summer Game Fest and its many world premieres, Geoff Keighley is back to host Opening Night Live. This event kicks off the annual European gaming convention Gamescom and Geoff has already teased 30+ games will be shown off. Opening Night Live 2022 will be the first live in-person ONL presentation since 2019, following two years of online-only livestreams. Tickets are available for those attending Gamescom in Cologne, Germany at the event's official website.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gamespot

Xbox Series S Deal Comes With Free Game, Including Madden 23

We've seen numerous Xbox Series S deals in recent months, but a new promotion that just went live may very well be the best yet. Multiple retailers are offering a free digital game of your choice with the purchase of the Xbox Series S. The Microsoft Store, Amazon, and GameStop are all offering this deal, but the eligible games up for grabs are a bit different depending on where you shop.
