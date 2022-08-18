ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Find Your People to Help With Emotional Medical Trauma

Millions of kids, siblings, and caregivers experience symptoms of emotional medical trauma each year. Reaching out for support can help with recovery from potentially traumatic medical events and experiences. Sources of support for emotional medical trauma fall into the categories of emotional support, practical support, and medical community support. “EB...
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
Crystal Jackson

Warning Signs of Narcissism You Should Never Ignore

Narcissism is a prevalent buzzword right now. Particularly in dating and relationships, references to narcissists abound. Either there are more in existence than ever before, we’re simply more aware of them, or perhaps we’re attributing attitudes and behaviors to narcissism that have another explanation.
Rose Remi

Near-Death Experiences, according to scientists, prove that there is an afterlife, they claim

One of the biggest unsolved questions in life is what awaits us when we die. Over the course of many years, several religions have developed their own interpretations of what mankind means by the term "afterlife," which refers to the continuation of our spiritual journey. People who follow the teachings of the Christian religion believe that they will either go to paradise or hell depending on what they do and what they choose. Reincarnation may take the form of a different human being or even an animal, depending on your religious beliefs.

