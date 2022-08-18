ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvxu.org

Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think

After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
Ohio Capital Journal

Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds attend ‘Unite & Win’ rally supporting JD Vance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat is close. Republican candidate JD Vance is ahead of his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan by just a few percentage points, according to a recent poll released by Emerson College. The Turning Point Action political action committee is hoping...
ocj.com

Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
wksu.org

Ohio House Democrats seeking 'integrity' law for statewide officeholders

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the legislature, said state leaders need to avoid...
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Ron DeSantis speaks at Ohio rally in support of JD Vance

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is speaking at a rally in Ohio on Friday in support of Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, who secured the Republican nomination Wednesday. The rally is the second event for DeSantis on Friday after he delivered remarks in Pittsburgh for Doug Mastriano. DeSantis, widely believed to be...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   It is rare for Republican lawmakers to propose a gun safety […] The post Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WFMJ.com

What you need to know about Vance, DeSantis 'Unite & Win' rally Friday

The Trump-endorsed Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance will be at the GOP's Unite & Win event Friday night in Liberty Township. Joining Vance will be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Unite & Win rallies have been held recently in New Mexico and Arizona, and one today in Pittsburgh, followed by...
wyso.org

WYSO Weekend: August 21, 2022

A few weeks ago, Carillon Historical Park hosted the 45th Annual Band Organ Rally. The group Musical Box Society International was there to play their instruments that have a rich history. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there. A federal law from 1990 requires public institutions like museums and universities to...
