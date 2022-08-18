Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think
After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democrats criticize ethics of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, demand fixes
CLEVELAND — Democrats are hammering the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a rash of stories over the last few months they say raise serious ethical questions that highlight the need for changes to Ohio law. In late May, Ohioans learned that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted quietly took...
spectrumnews1.com
Hundreds attend ‘Unite & Win’ rally supporting JD Vance
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat is close. Republican candidate JD Vance is ahead of his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan by just a few percentage points, according to a recent poll released by Emerson College. The Turning Point Action political action committee is hoping...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union.
wosu.org
Most Ohio reporters say they'll skip Vance rally over concerns about media policy
A rally, sponsored by a far-right organization, is scheduled tonight in the Youngstown area, featuring Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans. But a lot of reporters say they are skipping the event. The application for a "press pass" for the event, sponsored by...
ocj.com
Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits
By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
wksu.org
Ohio House Democrats seeking 'integrity' law for statewide officeholders
Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the legislature, said state leaders need to avoid...
wcbe.org
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers. Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin...
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Ron DeSantis speaks at Ohio rally in support of JD Vance
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is speaking at a rally in Ohio on Friday in support of Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, who secured the Republican nomination Wednesday. The rally is the second event for DeSantis on Friday after he delivered remarks in Pittsburgh for Doug Mastriano. DeSantis, widely believed to be...
Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. It is rare for Republican lawmakers to propose a gun safety […] The post Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
Ohio Lt. governor lands big walleye
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. John Husted were out on Lake Erie Thursday for Fish Ohio Day.
WFMJ.com
What you need to know about Vance, DeSantis 'Unite & Win' rally Friday
The Trump-endorsed Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance will be at the GOP's Unite & Win event Friday night in Liberty Township. Joining Vance will be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Unite & Win rallies have been held recently in New Mexico and Arizona, and one today in Pittsburgh, followed by...
wyso.org
Ohio school districts still struggling with shortage of bus drivers as educational year begins
School districts are starting this year with 17,000 fewer people working in K-12 education in Ohio than in the year before the pandemic. And there’s a continuing problem with a shortage of the workers who get kids to school each day. As retirements and resignations dramatically dropped the number...
A responsible and constitutionally compliant way to enhance Ohioans’ safety from guns: Matt Dolan
CHAGRIN FALLS -- “The Constitution shall never be construed … to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.” -- Samuel Adams. America’s Founders, in their wisdom, deliberated and authored the Second Amendment to provide U.S. citizens the right...
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
penncapital-star.com
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urge DeSantis to cancel Mastriano rally appearance
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urged Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis to cancel his appearance Friday in Pittsburgh where he is set to campaign for Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. In a video call with reporters Thursday, Rabbi Mark Winer, president of the Florida Democratic Party’s...
wyso.org
WYSO Weekend: August 21, 2022
A few weeks ago, Carillon Historical Park hosted the 45th Annual Band Organ Rally. The group Musical Box Society International was there to play their instruments that have a rich history. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there. A federal law from 1990 requires public institutions like museums and universities to...
