Hrithik Roshan Reveals ‘Lord of the Rings’ Link With ‘Krrish’ at ‘Rings of Power’ Asia-Pacific Premiere

Netflix has set a date for In Her Hands, the first documentary from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s new production company HiddenLight Productions. The documentary, from Tamana Ayazi (Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)) and Marcel Mettelsiefen (Watani: My Homeland) will go out globally on the streaming giant and in select theaters on Nov. 16. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Reveals Release Date for 'Knives Out' Sequel 'Glass Onion''Chad and JT Go Deep' Duo Just Want to Have Real Conversations'Drive My Car' Wins International Critics' Prize for Film of the Year In Her Hands will have its worldwide...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO