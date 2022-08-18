Read full article on original website
Related
Photos released after NC Dollar General armed robbery
Surveillance video shows a man entering the business and beginning to interact with the store clerk. The suspect then pulls out a gun and demands money.
cbs17
Halifax County man arrested for murder, 3 more wanted: police
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Saturday on murder charges and three more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
Second murder charge expected in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd, DA says
The investigation into Wake County deputy Ned Byrd’s death is not over, although one man charged with his murder sits behind bars. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with murder. He remains in jail without bond and is due to appear in court again on Sept. 8. If convicted, Marin-Sotelo faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty, according to Judge Damion McCullers.
cbs17
E. Club Road reopens at I-85 amid ‘criminal investigation’ near Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A criminal investigation closed East Club Boulevard in Durham County near Interstate 85 for more than an hour Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported before 9 p.m. near an Exxon at 2407 E. Club Blvd. East Club Blvd was closed from I-85 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
NC State fraternity house armed robbery hit snag with manual transmission: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m. The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block...
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
cbs17
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Neighbors shocked, saddened after dead baby found buried at Erwin home
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Erwin parents are behind bars, accused of murdering their own child and burying the remains on their property. Neighbors on Moulton Spring Road are said Sunday they shocked and sad after learning what happened. “How could you do that to a child, especially a...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shootout near Wake Forest; injured driver stops at grocery store parking lot
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said. The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Reward increased to $125,000; 2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony...
WITN
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
cbs17
Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
The Wake County DA said Alder Alfonso Marin is the other person who will be charged in the case. He is being held on a federal detainer.
cbs17
Jury duty scam targets Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A jury duty scam is targeting Cumberland County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the phone scam has been going on for years and is now targeting the county. Callers claim to be the sheriff’s office employees or “court services”.
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday. The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for...
Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday. Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July. Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to...
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
NC sheriff’s daughter indicted in 2021 fentanyl death
Emily Jean Robinson sold fentanyl to Robert Starner Jr., which lead to his death, officials said.
Man shot, killed by trooper in Siler City neighborhood after flashing gun
Trooper will not be charged in shooting death of 21-year-old Siler City man. Siler City, N.C. — The district attorney for Chatham and Orange counties, Jim Woodall, said criminal charges will not be filed in the May shooting death of a 21-year-old Siler City man. Mark Anthony Diaz was...
Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy
Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy last week.
Comments / 0