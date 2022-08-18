ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

Halifax County man arrested for murder, 3 more wanted: police

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Saturday on murder charges and three more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Second murder charge expected in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd, DA says

The investigation into Wake County deputy Ned Byrd’s death is not over, although one man charged with his murder sits behind bars. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with murder. He remains in jail without bond and is due to appear in court again on Sept. 8. If convicted, Marin-Sotelo faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty, according to Judge Damion McCullers.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shootout near Wake Forest; injured driver stops at grocery store parking lot

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said. The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
WAKE FOREST, NC
#Murder#Violent Crime#The State Highway Patrol
WITN

POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Jury duty scam targets Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A jury duty scam is targeting Cumberland County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the phone scam has been going on for years and is now targeting the county. Callers claim to be the sheriff’s office employees or “court services”.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday. The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for...
RALEIGH, NC

