Get a head start on this pancake bake by making the pancakes in advance. That'll shave 30 minutes off your prep work, and it'll mean you can whip this breakfast casserole together before bed without having to drag out a griddle. Make and freeze the pancakes up to two months in advance. When you're ready to make the breakfast casserole, bring them out and put them on a tray or baking sheet to thaw gently. Then continue with Step 3.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO