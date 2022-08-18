Read full article on original website
The Daily South
How to Soften Butter
Diving in on a baking project? Don't forget to soften the butter first!. Softened butter is used in a variety of recipes, from yellow cake and pound cake to your favorite cookies and buttercream frosting. Softened butter is also used to make compound butter, which can easily enhance the flavor and look of a dish.
The Daily South
Chocolate Chip Pancake Bake with Cinnamon-Pecan Streusel
Get a head start on this pancake bake by making the pancakes in advance. That'll shave 30 minutes off your prep work, and it'll mean you can whip this breakfast casserole together before bed without having to drag out a griddle. Make and freeze the pancakes up to two months in advance. When you're ready to make the breakfast casserole, bring them out and put them on a tray or baking sheet to thaw gently. Then continue with Step 3.
The Daily South
Fresh Peach Tea
When summer's days seem hottest and longest, the orchards bless us with a bounty of fresh peaches. And between cobblers and ice cream, the cook's quest to quickly use the treasured fruit before it ruins is frenzied. But as is true with so many fresh Southern fruits and vegetables, peaches...
The Daily South
Big-Batch Lime Lager Shandy
Popular in England and Germany, the fizzy, citrusy combination of citrus and beer known as a shandy is a flavor sensation that Southerners can definitely get behind!. This easy version combines a light, crisp Mexican lager and store-bought limeade for a nearly effortless crowd-pleasing cocktail. To make it, simply pull out your favorite iced tea pitcher, stir together the beer and tart limeade, and stash it in the refrigerator to get nice and cold before your guests arrive.
The Daily South
Crispy Onion Rings with Kickin' Ranch
Few Southerners can resist the temptation of a perfectly crispy fried onion ring. While many of our favorite barbecue joints have onion rings on the menu, there's nothing better than making them at home so you can enjoy the ultimate Southern appetizer at its crispiest state, fresh from the fryer and almost too hot to handle.
The Daily South
Vegetarian Skillet Chili
It's hard to beat a warm bowl of hearty, beef-filled chili, but this speedy vegetarian chili delivers the same cozy flavor in a fraction of the time. A tasty blend of mushrooms and white beans stand in for the meat in this recipe, adding texture and heartiness. Like traditional chili, this version gets a big flavor boost from go-to ingredients like cumin, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, which simmer along with the mushrooms and beans, allowing them to soak up all the rich flavor.
The Daily South
Stuffed Ham-and-Cheese Croissant Casserole
French toast meets breakfast sandwich in this ooey gooey ham-and-Swiss breakfast casserole. The mini croissants add buttery richness that is balanced with a bite of sharp Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese. You can get creative and mix up the croissant fillings. Substitute sausage for the ham and American or Cheddar...
