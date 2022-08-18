Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Orange County coaching records since 1977, area has had some super coaches
It’s that time of year when everyone is starting to turn their focus on the upcoming high school football season. Former Orange County football players will always remember their head coach and what they meant to them. So here is a flashback from some glory days that local fans...
It’s ‘next man up’ at Beechwood thanks to a freshman QB and a senior RB
FAIRDALE, Ky. – It would be easy, logical, and sensible to look at Beechwood’s two-time defending Kentucky champs with the state’s longest win streak to defend and then factor in the departure of Mr. Football, Cam Hergott, the leader the last two years and ask: Doesn’t this Tiger team have to take a step back?
Friday NKY sports round-up: Simon Kenton’s 398 yards propel 40-point road win
For our coverage of Covington Catholic vs. Elder, click here. For our coverage of Campbell Co. vs. Newport Central Catholic, click here. For our coverage of Bishop Brossart vs. Dayton, click here. The Pioneers scored on their first seven possessions and held host Oldham County out of the end zone....
Lexington football hopes new field is part of revival for once-proud program
Just before kickoff of Lexington Senior High School’s first game of the new football season, Joe McIntosh leaned against the railing above the home side bleachers at Philpott Memorial Stadium. A few feet to his right, the press box is lined with 12 signs, one for each year the...
Ponca City News
Mike Arnold named interim girls soccer coach
Body Mike Arnold, who currently serves as assistant coach for the Ponca City High school Swim Team, has been given another coaching duty. According to an announcement from the Ponca City Public Schools, Arnold has been named interim girls soccer coach at Po-Hi, pending board approval. Arnold has been with Ponca City Public Schools since 2011 and is a special education teacher at Union Elementary in addition to his coaching responsibilities.
