Body Mike Arnold, who currently serves as assistant coach for the Ponca City High school Swim Team, has been given another coaching duty. According to an announcement from the Ponca City Public Schools, Arnold has been named interim girls soccer coach at Po-Hi, pending board approval. Arnold has been with Ponca City Public Schools since 2011 and is a special education teacher at Union Elementary in addition to his coaching responsibilities.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO