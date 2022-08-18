Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Was Most-Watched Episode Of Season
The series finale of Better Call Saul was the most-watched episode of the season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC, according to Nielsen live+3 ratings. The episode also averaged 1.1 million adults 25-54. In live/same day viewing, the series finale on Aug. 15 was the most-watched episode on AMC since the season three finale on June 19, 2017, with 1.8 million viewers. Better Call Saul is the third-most watched cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos. The drama is up for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding...
Caillou Prepares to Take the Plunge in First Look at New CGI Special
It’s still Caillou‘s world, we’re all just living (and swimming) in it. The proof of that is in TVLine’s exclusive first look at Caillou: Adventures With Grandma and Grandpa, a new CGI special hitting Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 25. The titular tyke can’t wait to go swimming with his grandparents, and it’s quite literally all he — or anyone else in his family — can talk about. We hope nothing exciting happened in anyone else’s day, because this dinner conversation will be restricted to talk of “splish” and (time permitting) also “splash.” Adventures With Grandma and Grandpa is one of five 44-minute...
All The Important Details In The "House Of The Dragon" Premiere
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
SFGate
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3:. Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 87. Actor Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”) is 84. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 82. Actor David Soul (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 79. Actor Barbara Bach is 76. Actor Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ″Everwood”) is 75. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 71. Actor Daniel Stern is 65. Actor Emma Samms is 62. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 61. Actor Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 57. Country singer Shania Twain is 57. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 54. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 53. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 53. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Angel”) is 49. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 44. Actor Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ″24,”) is 42. Country singer Jake Owen is 41. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 40. Actor Kelly Theibaud (“General Hospital”) is 40. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” ″The Social Network”) is 36. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 36. Actor Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 34. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 33. Actor Katie Findlay (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 32. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 31. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” ″That’s So Raven”) is 31. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 19. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 17.
SFGate
‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion’ Gets Release Date, Reveals First Look Images
Daniel Craig is ready to revive his southern accent. “Glass Onion,” the sequel to 2019’s whodunnit smash “Knives Out,” will debut on Netflix December 23, as well as “be released in select theaters on a to be announced date.”. The global Netflix release will...
