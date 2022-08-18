This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3:. Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 87. Actor Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”) is 84. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 82. Actor David Soul (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 79. Actor Barbara Bach is 76. Actor Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ″Everwood”) is 75. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 71. Actor Daniel Stern is 65. Actor Emma Samms is 62. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 61. Actor Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 57. Country singer Shania Twain is 57. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 54. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 53. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 53. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Angel”) is 49. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 44. Actor Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ″24,”) is 42. Country singer Jake Owen is 41. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 40. Actor Kelly Theibaud (“General Hospital”) is 40. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” ″The Social Network”) is 36. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 36. Actor Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 34. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 33. Actor Katie Findlay (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 32. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 31. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” ″That’s So Raven”) is 31. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 19. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 17.

