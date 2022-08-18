David Spade and Dana Carvey’s ‘SNL’ Look-Back Show ‘Fly on the Wall’ Renewed for Season 2 (Podcast News Roundup)

Read full article on original website
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Was Most-Watched Episode Of Season
The series finale of Better Call Saul was the most-watched episode of the season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC, according to Nielsen live+3 ratings. The episode also averaged 1.1 million adults 25-54. In live/same day viewing, the series finale on Aug. 15 was the most-watched episode on AMC since the season three finale on June 19, 2017, with 1.8 million viewers. Better Call Saul is the third-most watched cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos. The drama is up for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding...
Why HBO Max's 'House of the Dragon' is like a ninth season of 'Game of Thrones'
A (mostly) spoiler-free review of the gruesome prequel.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
All The Important Details In The "House Of The Dragon" Premiere
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
‘Gold Rush’ Star Fred Lewis Captures Incredible ‘First Glimpse’ of Aurora Borealis
Gold Rush fans are used to seeing their favorite miners uncover serious payloads sunken in the Earth’s crust, however, on a unique occasion, series star Fred Lewis caught a glimpse of a very different kind of spectacle. Taking to Instagram in a new post, the Gold Rush star shared his “first glimpse” of the illusive Aurora Borealis.
SFGate
Ryan Murphy Unveiled as Buyer of Richard Gere's Country Compound
The buyer of Richard Gere’s pretty property in Pound Ridge, NY, has been revealed—and it's TV producer Ryan Murphy, according to the New York Post. The deal reportedly closed for $24,150,000. It's 14% less than the $28 million Gere sought for the 50-acre estate in Westchester County in 2021. It was sold in May 2022, but the buyer was not identified at the time.
SFGate
Altitude Boards Laura Poitras’ Venice, Toronto and New York-Bound Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
Altitude is handling international sales and U.K. and Irish distribution for Laura Poitras’ documentary about artist and activist Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”. The film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion,...
Harry Styles Was Asked About Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview — Here's What He Said
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
Ozzy Osbourne Sweet Kisses Wife Sharon On Vacation In Hawaii After 40th Wedding Anniversary
Summer’s not over yet! Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are clearly making the most of their summer, as the rocker kissed his wife during a Hawaiian vacation on Sunday, August 21. Sharon, 69, and Ozzy, 73, smooched in a pool overlooking a beautiful view in the former talk show host’s latest Instagram photo. She captioned the post simply with just island and heart emojis.
SFGate
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3:. Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 87. Actor Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”) is 84. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 82. Actor David Soul (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 79. Actor Barbara Bach is 76. Actor Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ″Everwood”) is 75. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 71. Actor Daniel Stern is 65. Actor Emma Samms is 62. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 61. Actor Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 57. Country singer Shania Twain is 57. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 54. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 53. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 53. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Angel”) is 49. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 44. Actor Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ″24,”) is 42. Country singer Jake Owen is 41. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 40. Actor Kelly Theibaud (“General Hospital”) is 40. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” ″The Social Network”) is 36. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 36. Actor Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 34. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 33. Actor Katie Findlay (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 32. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 31. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” ″That’s So Raven”) is 31. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 19. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 17.
SFGate
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her. “Do you understand...
