Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
publicsource.org
Local events in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County
Looking for something to do in Pittsburgh or the surrounding region? Search here for local events happening today, this week or in the coming months. ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'
Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers
Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
Pittsburgh church struck by lightning with around 150 people inside
PITTSBURGH — A local church was struck by lightning just before Sunday’s service. St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood was just about to hold mass at around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit. Our crew at the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Advocacy groups rally downtown calling on UPMC to start 'paying what it owes'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh residents took to the streets on Friday demanding UPMC "start paying what it owes." Advocacy groups like Pittsburgh United said UPMC has been cheating the system by claiming to be a non-profit while bringing in billions of dollars and paying only a fraction of what they should in taxes. Now, they want that money put back into the community for housing, childcare, transit, and more. Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb sent out a statement saying UPMC provides a benefit to the region but relies heavily on city resources, calling on UPMC and Highmark to come to the table. He said he believes residents should not be expected to bear the financial burden.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Assistant taking over temporarily as Pittsburgh's city clerk leaves; council hires new staff for budget office
Pittsburgh City Council officials last week announced that City Clerk Brenda Pree was departing from city council, Assistant Clerk Kim Clark-Baskin would serve as acting clerk and they had hired new leaders for the City Council Budget Office. Pree has accepted an offer to serve as the city clerk of...
Residents in Bethel Park receiving packages as part of “brushing scam”; what that means
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police said they got a lot of reports of people receiving packages in the mail they didn’t order. It turns out it’s a scam. Police posted a warning on social media about what’s known as a brushing scam. They said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale
Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Pittsburgh Courier
Even more investment coming to the Hill District: The latest—$11.3 mil for ‘transformational’ improvements
PITTSBURGH MAYOR ED GAINEY APPLAUDED FELLOW ELECTED OFFICIALS FOR THEIR EFFORTS IN ATTAINING THE BIG GRANT FOR THE HILL DISTRICT. MARIMBA MILLIONES, RIGHT, HILL CDC PRESIDENT/CEO, CALLED THE GRANT “TRANSFORMATIONAL” FOR THE HILL DISTRICT. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will the revitalization of the Hill...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Reality Tour anti-drug program to mark 15 years in Westmoreland County
Officials across Westmoreland County are gearing up to celebrate 15 years of an anti-drug project that works to educate parents and children on the dangers of drug abuse. Reality Tour, which was founded by Butler County resident Norma Norris in 2003, has been active in Westmoreland County since 2007 when drug prevention courses began at the courthouse. Since then, the program has expanded throughout the county, with classes offered in Belle Vernon, Hempfield and Murrysville.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain
A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
phl17.com
Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Boy Scout celebration, other happenings around Oakmont, Plum, Verona, week of Aug. 22, 2022.
Boy Scout Troop 854 of Oakmont, originally Troop 54, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. In commemoration, the troop is holding an anniversary gathering and dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 in the dining room of Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave. All current and former Scouts and leaders are invited to attend the event, which will include a dinner, displays of troop memorabilia and photos, guest speakers and more.
Allegheny County eviction rates spike after end of ERAP
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It has been almost one month since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Allegheny County ended, and eviction rates have already spiked. “I’m petrified that we are on the brink of a mass homelessness crisis in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County,” said Abby Rae LaCombe, the executive director for Rent Help PGH.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits
Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
pittsburghmagazine.com
New Pilot Program Will Offer Free Transportation to Some Pittsburgh Residents
The City of Pittsburgh just announced a new program that would provide free public transportation for some low-income residents. The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, or DOMI, announced a first-of-its-kind Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program, which aims to help alleviate the strain of transportation costs and therefore increase employment options for its participants.
Old Freeport Road to close for several months due to construction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting tomorrow morning in O'Hara Township, part of Old Freeport Road will be closed to traffic for several months.Public Works said crews would begin repairs on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7.Traffic will be detoured using Freeport Road. Work is expected to wrap up in November.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fairs in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties
INDIANA CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 will host three regional job fairs to fill positions in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties. PennDOT District 10 is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region including Transportation Equipment Operators, Mechanics, and Winter Maintenance....
Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
wtae.com
Visit us at WTAE Day at the Westmoreland Fair
There will be food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. Fairground gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday. Some events happening tonight include the annual queen contest, motocross, and music from The Part Time Cowboys Band. The fair runs through next Saturday. WTAE Channel 4 is a proud sponsor...
Comments / 0