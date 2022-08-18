ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'

Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers

Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
CBS Pittsburgh

Advocacy groups rally downtown calling on UPMC to start 'paying what it owes'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh residents took to the streets on Friday demanding UPMC "start paying what it owes." Advocacy groups like Pittsburgh United said UPMC has been cheating the system by claiming to be a non-profit while bringing in billions of dollars and paying only a fraction of what they should in taxes. Now, they want that money put back into the community for housing, childcare, transit, and more. Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb sent out a statement saying UPMC provides a benefit to the region but relies heavily on city resources, calling on UPMC and Highmark to come to the table. He said he believes residents should not be expected to bear the financial burden.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale

Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
ETNA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Reality Tour anti-drug program to mark 15 years in Westmoreland County

Officials across Westmoreland County are gearing up to celebrate 15 years of an anti-drug project that works to educate parents and children on the dangers of drug abuse. Reality Tour, which was founded by Butler County resident Norma Norris in 2003, has been active in Westmoreland County since 2007 when drug prevention courses began at the courthouse. Since then, the program has expanded throughout the county, with classes offered in Belle Vernon, Hempfield and Murrysville.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain

A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
TARENTUM, PA
phl17.com

Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Boy Scout celebration, other happenings around Oakmont, Plum, Verona, week of Aug. 22, 2022.

Boy Scout Troop 854 of Oakmont, originally Troop 54, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. In commemoration, the troop is holding an anniversary gathering and dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 in the dining room of Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave. All current and former Scouts and leaders are invited to attend the event, which will include a dinner, displays of troop memorabilia and photos, guest speakers and more.
OAKMONT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County eviction rates spike after end of ERAP

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It has been almost one month since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Allegheny County ended, and eviction rates have already spiked. “I’m petrified that we are on the brink of a mass homelessness crisis in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County,” said Abby Rae LaCombe, the executive director for Rent Help PGH.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits

Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

New Pilot Program Will Offer Free Transportation to Some Pittsburgh Residents

The City of Pittsburgh just announced a new program that would provide free public transportation for some low-income residents. The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, or DOMI, announced a first-of-its-kind Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program, which aims to help alleviate the strain of transportation costs and therefore increase employment options for its participants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fairs in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties

INDIANA CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 will host three regional job fairs to fill positions in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties. PennDOT District 10 is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region including Transportation Equipment Operators, Mechanics, and Winter Maintenance....
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Visit us at WTAE Day at the Westmoreland Fair

There will be food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. Fairground gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday. Some events happening tonight include the annual queen contest, motocross, and music from The Part Time Cowboys Band. The fair runs through next Saturday. WTAE Channel 4 is a proud sponsor...
PITTSBURGH, PA

