Georgia State

weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wkdzradio.com

South Carolina ‘Likely’ To Indict Florentine

Jurisdiction is going to play a key role in the case of Joseph Florentine — a Rock Hill, South Carolina man charged with the murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Nichole Renee Florentine. During a Friday morning pre-trial conference in Caldwell County...
ROCK HILL, SC
wfxl.com

Georgia High School Football Scores (8/19/2022)

FRIDAY NIGHT (8/19/2022) Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18. Central-Carrollton vs. Redan, ccd. Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th. THURSDAY NIGHT (8/18/2022) Augusta Christian 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta, S.C. 7. Carver-Columbus 41, Hardaway 10. Clarke Central 40, Cedar Shoals 0. LaGrange 49, Smiths Station, Ala....
GEORGIA STATE
#South Carolina Lowcountry#Football Players#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
MSNBC

S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

State lawmakers are continuing to debate over what constitutes as an exception to abortion restrictions in South Carolina. State Representative Spencer Wetmore says Republicans in her state simply can’t agree, but she tips her hat to her colleague and friend, Rep. Neal Collins who is one of the Republicans “starting to understand” the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare – for women and doctors. “It just takes one zealous prosecutor to bring charges…we’re crazy if we don't think that is gonna have a chilling effect on our doctors providing care.”Aug. 20, 2022.
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

“Sober or Slammer” campaign kicks off Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on dangerous, impaired driving ahead of the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Starting Aug. 19 and through Labor Day, drivers will notice an increased local and state law enforcement presence on the roadways as part of a “Sober or Slammer” DUI enforcement campaign. […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

