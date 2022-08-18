Read full article on original website
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
High School Red Zone: Week 1 Scores & Highlights
Another season of high school football is here and the first week is in the books!
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
wkdzradio.com
South Carolina ‘Likely’ To Indict Florentine
Jurisdiction is going to play a key role in the case of Joseph Florentine — a Rock Hill, South Carolina man charged with the murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Nichole Renee Florentine. During a Friday morning pre-trial conference in Caldwell County...
WJCL
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
wfxl.com
Georgia High School Football Scores (8/19/2022)
FRIDAY NIGHT (8/19/2022) Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18. Central-Carrollton vs. Redan, ccd. Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th. THURSDAY NIGHT (8/18/2022) Augusta Christian 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta, S.C. 7. Carver-Columbus 41, Hardaway 10. Clarke Central 40, Cedar Shoals 0. LaGrange 49, Smiths Station, Ala....
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide.
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
WJCL
Church incident in Pooler leads investigators to double homicide in Florida
The Pooler Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after connecting him to a double homicide in Florida. On Tuesday morning, First Baptist Church of Pooler called police to report a suspicious man, now identified as James Green. The church told dispatchers that the man had asked to speak to...
WMAZ
Central Georgia high school football matchups for Week 1
The Josh Ingram era begins with Veterans hosting Richmond County. Don't say the Warhawks are in a rebuilding year, because they say they are ready to win some games.
MSNBC
S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’
State lawmakers are continuing to debate over what constitutes as an exception to abortion restrictions in South Carolina. State Representative Spencer Wetmore says Republicans in her state simply can’t agree, but she tips her hat to her colleague and friend, Rep. Neal Collins who is one of the Republicans “starting to understand” the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare – for women and doctors. “It just takes one zealous prosecutor to bring charges…we’re crazy if we don't think that is gonna have a chilling effect on our doctors providing care.”Aug. 20, 2022.
cbs17
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/WNCN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma. The man, Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, fled the store and all law enforcement...
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Postponed to October
On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
WCNC
South Carolina increases patrol on main roads
South Carolina is starting its 'Sober or Slammer' DUI campaign through Sept. 5. Local and state officers will have more squad cars near the busy holiday hotspots.
“Sober or Slammer” campaign kicks off Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on dangerous, impaired driving ahead of the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Starting Aug. 19 and through Labor Day, drivers will notice an increased local and state law enforcement presence on the roadways as part of a “Sober or Slammer” DUI enforcement campaign. […]
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
WRAL
Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
AOL Corp
Motorcyclist drives into lake and vanishes while fleeing deputy, South Carolina cops say
A motorcyclist vanished after driving into a popular South Carolina lake, news outlets reported. Officials said a deputy was pursuing the motorcycle when the rider turned toward a boat ramp on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After attempting to stop, the deputy observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the boat...
